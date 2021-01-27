Lynchburg, Virginia Nonprofits and K-12 Schools to Receive $450,000 from Pacific Life Foundation

The Pacific Life Foundation announced today it will provide $450,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools in the greater Lynchburg, Virginia area throughout 2021. Since 2016, Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation have donated more than $1.3 million to the Lynchburg community.

Grants totaling $392,000 will be awarded to nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture; civic, community and economic development; education; and health and human services. The 2021 Virginia recipients include:

Academy Center of the Arts

Adult Care Center of Central Virginia

Alzheimer's Association of Central & Western Virginia

Amazement Square

American Cancer Society, Orange County Region

American Heart Association, Western Virginia

American Red Cross of Blue Ridge Virginia

Bower Center for the Arts

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg

Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living

CHAP

Children's Assistive Technology Service

Girls on the Run of Central Virginia

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity

HumanKind

Interfaith Outreach Association

IRON Lives, Inc.

Lynchburg Area Veterans Council

Lynchburg Beacon of Hope

Lynchburg Community Action Group

Lynchburg Daily Bread

Miriam's House

United Way of Central Virginia

Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities

Virginia Council on Economic Education

Virginia Legal Aid Society

YMCA of Central Virginia

YWCA of Central Virginia

The Pacific Life Foundation 3Ts of Education program will award a total of $58,000 in grants to 16 Virginia K-12 schools where concentrations of children and grandchildren of Pacific Life employees attend. The educational grants are designed to support needs in the areas of teacher training, textbooks or technology.

The Pacific Life Foundation not only provides funding to organizations, but also supports these organizations through volunteer efforts with the Pacific Life Good Guys program. In 2021, Pacific Life and its employees will continue to support its annual United Way campaign, during which the Pacific Life Foundation matches every dollar donated by employees. Additionally, the Pacific Life Foundation will continue to match all employee donations to nonprofits and universities.

Supporting communities where Pacific Life employees work and live, the Pacific Life Foundation plans to give a total of $7.25 million in charitable grants in 2021.

About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) was established in 1984. Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed more than $123 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005093/en/