Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lyniate : Acquires Datica Integration Business, Launches Lyniate : Envoy to Make Effortless Interoperability a Reality

04/27/2021 | 09:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Managed interoperability with pre-built connectivity to Lyniate Rhapsody and Lyniate Corepoint

Lyniate, the most trusted connector of healthcare worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Datica Integrate and launch of its new cloud hosted fully managed data integration solution, Lyniate Envoy. The new offering accelerates time to value for digital health solutions through turnkey data exchange with any healthcare IT system or integration engine, including Lyniate’s very own Corepoint and Rhapsody. Made stronger by incorporating the Datica integration team and API technology, Lyniate Envoy develops, maintains, and monitors connections to ease patient data exchange using FHIR, HL7v2, C-CDA, DICOM and more.

As a 20-year leader in health data integration, Lyniate takes on seemingly impossible integrations so that customers can focus on their part of the healthcare ecosystem. Lyniate Envoy allows users to effortlessly network with over 1300 healthcare organizations using Corepoint and Rhapsody across more than 3000 applications, as well as any systems of record desired.

“As the pace of change within healthcare and interoperability standards continues to accelerate, Lyniate is setting the standard in removing system constraints that limit data liquidity,” shares Erkan Akyuz, chief executive officer at Lyniate. “Our acquisition of Datica Integrate extends our customers’ ability to effortlessly connect and aggregate the data from multiple systems of record through FHIR. This is critical because as regulatory compliance continues to drive global industry trends, healthcare organizations will need adaptive integration support that will complement standards from HL7. Envoy delivers a tangible network, giving us a place in the cloud to help our network of over 1300 customers connect with HCIT vendors, HIEs, and other customers.”

A recent Gartner report predicts, “by 2023, 35% of healthcare delivery organizations will have shifted workflows outside the EHR to deliver better efficiency, experience and outcomes.”1 This highlights the requirement for seamless integration of patient data. Yet, integration complexities frequently bottleneck the adoption of new software that improves patient and provider workflows. Digital health companies need an experienced integration partner that will help them deploy faster.

Lyniate customer Verato offers patient identity APIs that generate a complete view of patients, customers, and citizens. Joaquim Neto, chief product officer at Verato explains “Lyniate provides us the agility and reliability we need to help our customers quickly adopt the Verato comprehensive and unified person view. We connect to EHRs, lab systems, population health, cloud analytics platforms, CRM, member management, and disease registries – each of which have different integration patterns and workloads. We chose Lyniate because it provides Verato the same quality of technology and service that our customers expect of us.”

Together, Lyniate Corepoint, Lyniate Rhapsody, and Lyniate Envoy accelerate integration across the healthcare ecosystem. As healthcare workloads move to the cloud, technical teams need to rapidly respond to changing demands. Lyniate Envoy runs securely on AWS and delivers the global scale, elasticity, and resiliency growing technical teams require.

To learn more, join Lyniate for a virtual launch party on May 26th, 2021. Jeremy E. Pierotti, EVP Cloud Solutions, and co-founder of Datica, and Scott Galbari, chief operating officer at Lyniate, will provide a deep dive on Lyniate Envoy and the full portfolio of Lyniate Cloud Solutions. Register here: https://go.lyniate.com/introducing-lyniate-envoy-webinar.

About Lyniate: Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering cutting-edge solutions to address interoperability challenges. The company’s industry-leading products, Corepoint and Rhapsody, are used by thousands of customers to send hundreds of millions of messages every day. Lyniate is committed to delivering the best interoperability solutions for healthcare organizations, from specialty clinics to large networks, from payers to vendors, and everything in between to build the future of interoperability. Visit: www.lyniate.com for more information.

1 Predicts 2021: Healthcare Providers Must Accelerate Digital Transformation to Address Disruption, Sharon Hakkennes, Barry Runyon, Mike Jones, Mark Gilbert, 25 November 2020


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:11aConsolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 April 2021
PU
09:11aCommentary
PU
09:11aAIRBUS  : JUICE Jupiter probe's first taste of space
PU
09:11aAZUL S A  : AGM/EGM - Synthetic Map of Votes - Bookkeeping
PU
09:11aPress release on the Monetary Council meeting of 27 April 2021
PU
09:11aAIRBUS  : JUICE, the JUpiter ICy moons Explorer mission led by the European Space Agency (ESA), has left Airbus' satellite ...
PU
09:11aElementor #30383
PU
09:11aQNB FINANSBANK  : Turkey's QNB Finansbank selects Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions cash recycler
AQ
09:11aHOP HING  : Unaudited operational update for the first quarter ended 31 march 2021
PU
09:11aLOTUS EMIRA : first details of Norfolk's new Porsche 911 rival
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3BP PLC : BP : to resume share buybacks as profit soars on strong oil, gas trading
4Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
5S&P 500, Nasdaq close at record highs ahead of tech earnings wave

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ