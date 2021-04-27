Lyniate : Acquires Datica Integration Business, Launches Lyniate : Envoy to Make Effortless Interoperability a Reality

Managed interoperability with pre-built connectivity to Lyniate Rhapsody and Lyniate Corepoint

Lyniate, the most trusted connector of healthcare worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Datica Integrate and launch of its new cloud hosted fully managed data integration solution, Lyniate Envoy. The new offering accelerates time to value for digital health solutions through turnkey data exchange with any healthcare IT system or integration engine, including Lyniate’s very own Corepoint and Rhapsody. Made stronger by incorporating the Datica integration team and API technology, Lyniate Envoy develops, maintains, and monitors connections to ease patient data exchange using FHIR, HL7v2, C-CDA, DICOM and more.

As a 20-year leader in health data integration, Lyniate takes on seemingly impossible integrations so that customers can focus on their part of the healthcare ecosystem. Lyniate Envoy allows users to effortlessly network with over 1300 healthcare organizations using Corepoint and Rhapsody across more than 3000 applications, as well as any systems of record desired.

“As the pace of change within healthcare and interoperability standards continues to accelerate, Lyniate is setting the standard in removing system constraints that limit data liquidity,” shares Erkan Akyuz, chief executive officer at Lyniate. “Our acquisition of Datica Integrate extends our customers’ ability to effortlessly connect and aggregate the data from multiple systems of record through FHIR. This is critical because as regulatory compliance continues to drive global industry trends, healthcare organizations will need adaptive integration support that will complement standards from HL7. Envoy delivers a tangible network, giving us a place in the cloud to help our network of over 1300 customers connect with HCIT vendors, HIEs, and other customers.”

A recent Gartner report predicts, “by 2023, 35% of healthcare delivery organizations will have shifted workflows outside the EHR to deliver better efficiency, experience and outcomes.”1 This highlights the requirement for seamless integration of patient data. Yet, integration complexities frequently bottleneck the adoption of new software that improves patient and provider workflows. Digital health companies need an experienced integration partner that will help them deploy faster.

Lyniate customer Verato offers patient identity APIs that generate a complete view of patients, customers, and citizens. Joaquim Neto, chief product officer at Verato explains “Lyniate provides us the agility and reliability we need to help our customers quickly adopt the Verato comprehensive and unified person view. We connect to EHRs, lab systems, population health, cloud analytics platforms, CRM, member management, and disease registries – each of which have different integration patterns and workloads. We chose Lyniate because it provides Verato the same quality of technology and service that our customers expect of us.”

Together, Lyniate Corepoint, Lyniate Rhapsody, and Lyniate Envoy accelerate integration across the healthcare ecosystem. As healthcare workloads move to the cloud, technical teams need to rapidly respond to changing demands. Lyniate Envoy runs securely on AWS and delivers the global scale, elasticity, and resiliency growing technical teams require.

