Lynn M. Burkett Named 2020 PIA National Company Representative of the Year

10/02/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National) has named Lynn M. Burkett, CPCU, of Loudoun Mutual Insurance Company of Waterford, Virginia as its 2020 Company Representative of the Year. The presentation was made on September 23, 2020 during the annual fall meeting of the PIA National Board of Directors.

Burkett acts as liaison between Loudoun Mutual and its appointed independent agents at 80 agencies throughout her territory.

The criteria used to select the PIA National Company Representative of the Year includes professional experience, assistance given to agents, technical knowledge and demonstrated awareness of industry problems and market conditions. Their contributions to the industry through participation in PIA and other insurance organizations are also considered, as are their contributions to serving the public and their community.

"Working with independent agents shows me how important PIA is to them, how helpful you are as an organization to all the independent agents in Virginia and across the country, whether it be through continuing education, offering classes on relevant subjects or advocating for legislation to benefit agents," said Burkett. "Thank you again for this wonderful honor."

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's Web address is www.pianet.com.

(CORRECTS spelling of Loudoun Mutual Insurance Company)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lynn-m-burkett-named-2020-pia-national-company-representative-of-the-year-301145034.html

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents


© PRNewswire 2020
