Lyondell repairs, restarts large coker at Houston refinery -sources

HOUSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries
restarted to full production the large coker at its
263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery on Wednesday after
completing repairs, said sources familiar with plant operations.
A Lyondell spokesperson did not reply to a request for
comment.
The 57,000-bpd 737 coker was shut by a June 14 fire in a
heater on the unit, the sources said. Repairs, expected to take
at least two weeks to complete began on June 15. The repairs
finished late last week.
The coker, the larger of two at the refinery, began
restarting on Tuesday and reached full production on Wednesday,
the sources said.
The coker repairs avoided the risk of an early permanent
closure of the refinery. Such an outage could heighten the risk
of fuel shortages in the United States, further pressuring fuel
prices.
In April, Lyondell said it planned to permanently close the
Houston refinery at the end of 2023 after a buyer could not be
found.
Sources told Reuters in June that Lyondell would permanently
close the refinery ahead of a December 2023 deadline if one of
several major production units, including the cokers, is shut
and cannot quickly return to production.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba
Editing by Marguerita Choy)