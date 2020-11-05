Lyons & Simmons : Earns Best Law Firms Recognition

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP has earned recognition among the Best Law Firms in the country for 2021 by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America based upon its trial work.

A prerequisite for selection to the Best Law Firms list is that a firm must have had at least one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and among the most-respected legal guides in the United States.

Firm co-founders Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons were both recognized in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers based on the strength of their trial practices. Additionally, earlier this year firm attorney Stephen Higdon was selected to Best Lawyers' "Ones to Watch" listing of the top young litigators in the country.

Lyons & Simmons is consistently recognized among the top plaintiff litigation firms in the country based upon its aggressive representation in cases involving life-altering personal injury and wrongful death, including selection as the top personal injury firm in Dallas by Texas Lawyer magazine. The firm also has a proven record of outstanding results in high-stakes, high-exposure business disputes. Tenacity, ingenuity and innovation have become hallmarks of the firm, and something that clients have come to expect and peers respect.

Among their notable recent work, Lyons and Simmons were involved in the Pittsburgh County, Oklahoma, Rig 219 disaster, to date, the worst oilfield incident in Oklahoma history. The case drew the attention of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, and their work on the case helped bring further attention to dangerous industry practices involving well control management and monitoring.

The 2021 Best Law Firms listing is just the latest honor for the firm and its attorneys, who also have earned recognition from Texas Super Lawyers, Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, D Magazine, the National Law Journal, Texas Lawyer, and The National Trial Lawyers. Additionally, Lyons is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, as well as a member of America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

