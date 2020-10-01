Lyons & Simmons : Selected Dallas' Top Personal Injury Firm

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial firm of Lyons & Simmons, LLP, has been selected the top personal injury law firm in Dallas by readers of Texas Lawyer, as presented in the magazine's "Best of 2020" survey.

Each year since 2013, the editors of Texas Lawyer survey members of the legal community to identify the top industry support companies in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. This year the survey also included three new categories, recognizing the top personal injury, real estate, and family law firms in each city.

"It is a serious responsibility when you represent the victims of catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death. These individuals often face life's biggest adversity, their lives have been torn apart, and the legal deck is stacked against them," said firm co-founder Michael Lyons.

Lyons & Simmons' ownership over clients' legal outcomes has earned the firm a national reputation for getting remarkable results in big, high-exposure personal injury and wrongful death cases.

Among their notable recent work, the attorneys of Lyons & Simmons successfully represented the family of one of five victims of the worst oilfield accident in Oklahoma history and the deadliest in the U.S. since the 2010 Macondo Deepwater Horizon blowout. The firm's work helped prompt a review of best practices for land-based drilling operations by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board and brought further attention to dangerous industry practices involving well control management and monitoring.

"We do not, cannot, step back until we do everything we can for our clients and their families," said firm co-founder Chris Simmons. "When you earn a recognition such as this, you realize it is not just the clients who know and respect your dedication, but your peers as well."

Results of the "Best of 2020" survey were published in the October/November issue of Texas Lawyer, the longest standing news publication focused on the state's legal profession, and can be found online at www.texaslawyer.com.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

