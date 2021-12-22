Log in
Lysander Funds Limited Announces a Change in the Risk Rating for Lysander-Slater Preferred Share Dividend Fund

12/22/2021 | 05:32pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today a change in the risk rating for Lysander-Slater Preferred Share Dividend Fund (the “Fund”).   In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Lysander has changed the investment risk rating of the Fund from “low-to-medium” to “medium”.

No change has been made to the investment objectives of the Fund.

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the Fund. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 3037, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Richard Usher-Jones
President
Lysander Funds Limited
Tel. No. 416-640-4275
Fax No. 416-855-6515

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.


