Māori women look after whānau and whenua

11/08/2020 | 05:10pm EST

Māori women play a key role in caring for their whānau and the environment, and make a significant contribution to society, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

The data on Māori women was collected in Te Kupenga 2018, a survey of Māori wellbeing. Almost 8,500 men and women of Māori ethnicity and/or descent answered the survey.

'Upholding cultural practices within whānau and the wider community is often driven by wāhine Māori,' wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

'Wāhine Māori lead their whānau and community in caring for Māori culture, for each other, and for the environment.'

Half of Māori women (50 percent) said it was very or quite important to be engaged in Māori culture, while 41 percent of Māori men said the same.

Asked about their experiences in the year before the survey, 63 percent of Māori women said they had discussed or explored whakapapa or family history, 55 percent had been to a marae, and 51 percent had shared Māori culture with, or taught it to, others.

Nearly 9 out of 10 Māori women (87 percent) said looking after the natural environment is very or quite important. In the previous 12 months, 30 percent of Māori women said they took part in activities to look after the health of the natural environment, such as restoring waterways, tree planting, pest control, or beach clean-up. Similarly, 25 percent said they looked after Māori sites of importance, such as urupā (burial sites) and marae.

Asked about unpaid work they had done in the previous four weeks, 44 percent of Māori women said they had helped someone outside their household with cooking, cleaning, gardening, and repairs, or other housework. Similar proportions had helped out at schools, churches, sports clubs, or other community groups and organisations, or looked after children who lived in another household.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 08 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 22:09:02 UTC
