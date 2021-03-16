Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

M Health Fairview : to End Common Nationwide Practice of Using Race as Kidney Health Determinant

03/16/2021 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Automatically adjusting guidelines based on race can lead to underdiagnosis of kidney disease in Black patients

M Health Fairview will no longer use race as an automatic adjustment in determining kidney health, following recommendations from a task force of its physicians convened last summer.

For decades, healthcare providers nationwide have automatically adjusted one measurement of kidney health – the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) – based on the race of the patient. Black patients had one set of guidelines, non-Black patients had another.

Based on the incorrect assumption that race is biological, the adjustment can make Black patients’ kidneys seem healthier than they may really be. This can lead to delays in both getting advanced care and being listed for a kidney transplant, if necessary. M Health Fairview will no longer use race as an automatic adjustment when determining eGFR.

“When we evaluated the effect of this practice on patient care, we found it at best, problematic,” said M Health Fairview Hospitalist Kristina Krohn, MD. Krohn, who also serves as an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School, chaired the task force. “As we find a better way, we need to stop doing what we know is causing harm.”

Leading healthcare organizations across the country are beginning to reevaluate calculations like these, driven in part by the grassroots efforts of scientists, providers, medical students and the nationwide racial justice movement.

“Medicine has to reckon with its role in the process of justifying exploitation and oppression,” said M Health Fairview Internist Brooke Cunningham, MD, PhD. Cunningham was a member of the eGFR task force and serves as an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health at the University of Minnesota Medical School. “We need to interrupt that legacy, and one way to do that is by interrogating the ideas grounding these calculators and algorithms. If the origin of the calculator is based on a biological construction of race, we need to change it.”

M Health Fairview physicians established their task force in June 2020, and ultimately recommended removing the race-based adjustment. At the same time last summer, the health system took another important step toward eliminating structural racism in healthcare – forming the Healing, Opportunity, People, and Equity (HOPE) Commission. The guiding principles of the HOPE Commission inform decisions across M Health Fairview, and the removal of the automatic eGFR adjustment is one example.

“M Health Fairview is taking a critical look at the way it operates on both very granular levels, such as this, and on broader levels,” said Internist and Pediatrician Taj Mustapha, MD, a member of the eGFR task force and M Health Fairview’s HOPE Commission. Mustapha is also an assistant professor in the Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota Medical School. “Reckoning with the inequities and flawed constructs that are embedded within healthcare and medicine will take time and work, and this is just one example of such work that is happening across the enterprise.”

Removal of the race-based eGFR adjustment will go into effect at M Health Fairview in July.

About M Health Fairview
M Health Fairview is the newly expanded collaboration between the University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Physicians, and Fairview Health Services. The healthcare system combines the best of academic and community medicine – expanding access to world-class, breakthrough care through our 10 hospitals and 60 clinics.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:47pLINEDATA SERVICES  : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres du 10, 11 et 12 mars 2021
DJ
12:46pSANDSTORM GOLD  : Crux Investor | Sandstorm Gold Royalties — Growing Pains But on the Path
PU
12:45pEMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS  : Nokia expands du's 5G network to enable enhanced broadband for more customers in UAE
AQ
12:45pEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT  : publish a transparency notification on 16 March 2021
AQ
12:45pLUMIBIRD / 2020 EARNINGS : Current Operating Margin of Over 11% in a Health Crisis Context
GL
12:45pVINCI  : Autoroutes and Airports traffic in February 2021
GL
12:45pEINVESTMENT FUND : NFT Revolution Looks Like an Overhyped Bubble Driven by a Flow of New Users
NE
12:44pAIRBOSS OF AMERICA  : Announces Positive Outlook for 2021 Fueled by Strong Organic Sales
AQ
12:44pAirBoss Announces Positive Outlook for 2021 Fueled by Strong Organic Sales
GL
12:44pEQS-ADHOC  : Media Release
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Cannabis entrepreneurs, celebrity investors light up as legalization blooms
5Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ