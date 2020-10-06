Log in
M. Holland Company : Partners with JL Goor Expanding Into Ireland and U.K. Polymer Markets

10/06/2020 | 08:06am EDT

This partnership agreement will provide strategic access to the entire M. Holland portfolio, including Mtegrity™ materials, and JL Goor’s local customer base

M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resins, announced a new partnership agreement with JL Goor Materials, a polymer distribution company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The agreement provides access to M. Holland’s Mtegrity™ products in both Ireland and the U.K., along with connections to strategic supply partners. This new international partnership marks M. Holland’s first formal business venture in Europe and expands the availability of the Mtegrity™ portfolio.

“Our partnership with JL Goor Materials provides a value-added logistical solution to support our clients who have international business locations or expansion plans,” said Josh Blackmore, Global Healthcare Manager at M. Holland. “JL Goor Materials is a great, family-owned partner for us with similar values. They take an entrepreneurial approach to doing business and offer expertise in globally sourcing world-class products.”

The agreement provides M. Holland’s clients with the value-added benefit of leveraging logistical solutions based in Ireland and the U.K., including stocking, consignment programs, bulk processing services and more. M. Holland and JL Goor Materials plan to collaborate on bringing Mtegrity™ products to address the needs of clients and business partners within these markets.

“We are delighted to be partnering with M. Holland to develop and grow the Mtegrity™ brand in the U.K. and Irish markets,” said Gearoid Clarke, Managing Director of JL Goor Materials. “This partnership and the quality product offering will strengthen our growth plans for the U.K., complement business with our existing polyolefin partners in Ireland, and enhance our supply options to existing and new customers. We will also be working with M. Holland to grow our medical polymer portfolio and strengthen efforts with our current long-term compounding partners.”

JL Goor Materials has more than 30 years of experience delivering complete turnkey manufacturing solutions and offers technical expertise and dedicated warehousing and transport facilities. The company has ambitious plans to grow in the U.K. polymer market with a focused approach to the rotational molding, film and flexible packaging, and medical markets.

For more information on M. Holland’s specialized markets, visit www.mholland.com/our-markets.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company’s heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

ABOUT JL GOOR MATERIALS

JL Goor Materials is a long-standing, privately owned polymer distribution company based in Dublin, Ireland, and recently opened its U.K. business in 2019. Over the past 30 years and more, the JL Goor Materials team has built the expertise to identify and source the right products for specific customer needs. The company forges strong relationships with its suppliers and customers to provide polymer solutions that give a technical and commercial edge in each application. To learn more, visit www.jlgoor.ie/ and follow JL Goor on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
