M. Mora v diskusi OMFIF

02/16/2021
Monetary policy of the Czech National Bank in response to the Covid-19 pandemic

Marek Mora

Deputy Governor Czech National Bank

OMFIF Virtual panel "Monetary Policy of Central and Eastern Europe: Covid-19 pandemic response"

15 February 2021

GDP growth

(y/y in %, contributions in percentage points)

  • The Czech economy was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and related containment measures

  • The economy will grow by more than 2% overall this year and pick up further next year

  • GDP growth will be driven in the near future by net exports. Household consumption will become the main driver in 2022

Impact of pandemic into gross value added (changes in level in %; impacts in pp; Feb. 2020=100)

  • Anti-epidemic measures will have negative impacts on gross value added until the end of this year (mainly through trade and services, domestic industry remains resilient)

Government budget balance (CZK bn; % of GDP in par.)

Government debt (% of GDP)

  • The government sector will remain in a large deficit this year and the next due to the pandemic and fiscal stabilisation measures

  • Public debt will rise substantially from 30% of nominal GDP in 2019 to 47% in 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

