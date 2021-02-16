M. Mora v diskusi OMFIF

Monetary policy of the Czech National Bank in response to the Covid-19 pandemic
Marek Mora
Deputy Governor Czech National Bank
OMFIF Virtual panel "Monetary Policy of Central and Eastern Europe: Covid-19 pandemic response"
15 February 2021
GDP growth
(y/y in %, contributions in percentage points)
Impact of pandemic into gross value added (changes in level in %; impacts in pp; Feb. 2020=100)
Government budget balance (CZK bn; % of GDP in par.)
Government debt (% of GDP)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 09:22:07 UTC.