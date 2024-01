M&S beats forecasts with 8.1% rise in Christmas sales

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 8.1% rise in like-for-like sales over the Christmas trading period, driven by market-leading growth in food and a strong performance in womenswear.

