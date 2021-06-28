Log in
M-Vest and Maxim Group LLC to Host Future of Shipping Virtual Conference on Tuesday June 29th, 2021

06/28/2021 | 08:00am EDT
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm that is a leading U.S. investment bank for maritime shipping equity financings since 2015, and its sister firm, M Vest LLC, an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Future of Shipping Virtual ConferenceThe conference will take place on Tuesday, June 29th from 9:00 am-2:30 pm ET featuring roundtable/panel discussions with company executives in the Dry Bulk, Tanker, Container and Gas sectors of the shipping industry.

The panel discussions will be led by Tate Sullivan, Maxim Group’s Senior Research Analyst covering Industrials.

As the world transitions to the next cycle of international trading activity, executives will discuss any recent industry developments and the overall demand and supply trends in various shipping markets. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates!

Click Here to Reserve your seat
When: June 29th from 9:00 am-2:30 pm ET
Where: https://m-vest.com/events/future-of-shipping
Panels
Dry Bulk Shipping: Future Demand for Cargoes and Longer Contracts (9:00AM - 10:00AM ET)
SEANERGY MARITIME HOLDINGS CORP. (SHIP)

Tanker Industry Update: Future Vessel Supply and Industry Trends (10:30AM - 11:30AM ET)
ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP. (ASC)
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC. (INSW)
PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC. (PSHG)
TOP SHIPS INC. (TOPS)

Containership Demand: Global Supply Chain Ramifications (12:00PM - 1:00PM ET)
CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. (CPLP)
GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC. (GSL)

Gas Shipping: Future Trends in LPG and LNG Ocean Transportation (1:30PM - 2:30PM ET)
DORIAN LPG LIMITED (LPG)
GASLOG LIMITED (GLOG)

About Maxim Group LLC:
Maxim Group is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). Member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

About M-Vest LLC:
M Vest LLC is an online investment bank and digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information and access investment opportunities through capital raisings of Regulation D and Regulation A Offerings. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, M-Vest provides insights on current equity market trends, hosts presentations from public companies, and provides access to capital for emerging growth companies. M-Vest hosts live conferences and webinars featuring CEOs discussing the latest developments in their industries. M Vest LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is a sister company of Maxim Group, LLC.

Contact
Clifford Teller, 212-895-3500


