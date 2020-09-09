Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

M1 Finance Doubles Assets in Six Months – Hitting $2 Billion Mark Faster Than Any Fintech in Its Class

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 09:48am EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M1 Finance, the automated money management platform for investing, borrowing, and banking, today announced it surpassed $2 billion in assets on its platform, just six months after hitting the $1 billion asset mark. 

M1 reached both the $1 billion and $2 billion AUM thresholds faster and with far less funding than any of its fintech peers, like Wealthfront, Betterment, and Acorns. 

The $2 billion asset milestone follows on the heels of M1 Finance’s June 2020 $33 million funding round, which brought its total venture funding to $54.5 million.

Doubling-Down on Growth

Since reaching the $1 billion AUM milestone in late February 2020, M1 has added 229,000 new brokerage accounts – representing 83 percent growth over this period. 

Today, more than 500,000 self-directed investors use M1’s suite of money management products – M1 Invest, M1 Borrow, and M1 Spend – to build long-term wealth, meet medium-term financial needs, and manage short-term spending.

Pointing to a marketing budget that has been a small fraction of its competitors, M1 Finance CEO Brian Barnes attributes its rapid growth to strong word of mouth among its loyal user base. 

“Our record number of account signups and net inflows on M1 is evidence that our platform is solving financial challenges for people, so much so they want to talk about it with their families and friends,” said Barnes. “Investors are tired of the work required to manage their money across many apps and banking providers, and they are desperate for an app that combines investing, borrowing, and banking in one.” 

The Finance ‘Super App’

Before M1, self-directed investors had to use a mix of brokers, money management apps, spreadsheets, and banks to manage different aspects of their personal finances, which increased costs and complexity.

M1 tackles that challenge with three integrated tools all in one platform:

  • M1 Invest – Free, automated investing in a custom portfolio.
  • M1 Borrow – Hassle-free borrowing against portfolios with a base rate starting at 3.5% and as low as 2% with M1 Plus subscription.
  • M1 Spend – An FDIC-insured checking account integrated directly into M1, with a 1% cash-back debit card and up to 1% APY* available with M1 Plus subscription, and other functionality to improve day to day finances.

“Self-directed investors who want to build wealth over the long term are hungry for a finance ‘super app’ like M1,” added Barnes. “We give investors complete control of managing their money in one place, while leaving it to our technology to take care of the tough work like portfolio balancing, reinvesting, and money movement.”

M1 Finance was also a pioneer in introducing fractional shares that allow self-directed investors to build diversified portfolios of stocks and ETFs of their choosing.

It was also among the first platforms to offer free, no-commission and no-management-fee investing.

To learn more about M1 Finance, visit www.m1finance.com.

About M1 Finance
Award-winning M1 helps people manage and grow their money in easy, smart, automated ways – for free – on one integrated, secure platform. By combining investing, cash management, and portfolio lines of credit, M1 provides hundreds of thousands of people with choice and control over their money. M1 was named 2019 Best Robo-Advisor for Sophisticated Investors and 2019 Best for Socially Responsible Investing by Investopedia. For more information or to create an account, please visit www.m1finance.com.

Disclosures

*No minimum balance to open account. No minimum balance to obtain APY (annual percentage yield). APY valid from account opening. Fees may reduce earnings. Rates may vary.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of losing the money you invest, and past performance does not guarantee future performance. Borrowing on margin can add to these risks, and you should learn more before borrowing. Borrow rates subject to change. M1 does not provide investment advice, and this is not an offer or solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell any security, and you are encouraged to consult your personal investment, legal, and tax advisors.

Brokerage products are: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
M1 refers to M1 Holdings Inc., and its affiliates. M1 Holdings is a technology company offering a range of financial products and services through its wholly-owned, separate but affiliated operating subsidiaries, M1 Finance LLC and M1 Spend LLC. M1 Plus is an annual membership that confers benefits for products and services offered by M1 Finance LLC and M1 Spend LLC.

Brokerage products and services offered by M1 Finance LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and Member  FINRA /  SIPC.

M1 Spend checking accounts furnished by Lincoln Savings Bank, Member FDIC. M1
VisaTM Debit Card is issued by Lincoln Savings Bank, Member FDIC. 

Media Contact: Jillian Smith, jillian@propllr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aCrimson & Co rebrands as Argon & Co
BU
10:03aGlobal Ophthalmoscopes Market to Surpass US$ 289.4 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
BU
10:03aMINNETRONIX MEDICAL : Gets FDA Clearance on Innovative Neurosurgical Access Platform
BU
10:03aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Sodium Phosphate Industry Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 173 million
BU
10:03aMUCK RACK : Launches Free Program for University Professors and Students
BU
10:03aIPG MEDIABRANDS : Appoints Hermon Ghermay as First Global Chief Culture Officer
BU
10:03aCraig Newmark Philanthropies Commits $100K to FAC
BU
10:03aMUNICH RE US WHITE PAPER WANTS TO KNOW : Can We Use Lessons Learned from COVID-19 Pandemic to Mitigate the Risks of Climate Change?
BU
10:02aMISONIX : to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
10:02aU S XPRESS ENTERPRISES : Michael Ducker Joins U.S. Xpress Board of Directors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : fending off potential cash crunch, reports $1.3 billion loss
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA SA : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
5GOLD : Gold edges up on economic woes, firm dollar caps gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group