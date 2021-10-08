Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

M2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro Main Event

10/08/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fort Lauderdale, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading SEC registered filing agent, and financial printer will be sponsoring the LD Micro Main Event, a premier investor event. The conference is scheduled for October 12th - 14th, 2021.

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. Since 2008, over 1,600+ companies have presented to our large community of analysts and investors.

M2 is the most disruptive provider in the industry and is the only firm to offer a truly unlimited fixed cost EDGAR & iXBRL program ($5,995 per year) for all your SEC filings including but not limited to: Annual & Quarterly Reports (10-K, 10-Q’s, 40-F, 20-F), Material Events (8-K, 6-K), Proxy Statements (14A, 14C), Prospectuses (424B3, 424B4, 424B5), Registration Statements (S-1, S-3, S-4, S-8, F-1, F-3, F-4). The UNLIMITED program has NO LIMITATIONS and includes all SEC form types for both EDGAR & iXBRL.

M2 has grown to represent over 1,200 public companies in the past ten years and has filed over 75,000 files to-date with the SEC. With more than 140 employees and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver a truly dedicated service and the most efficient drafting 24/7. This year M2 clients have completed over 2 billion dollars in transactions under our UNLIMITED program.

M2 Disclosure management services.

For more information, visit M2compliance.com or call (754) 243-5120


Latest news "Companies"
05:59pElcora Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement
GL
05:59pELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS : Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement
GL
05:56pM2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro Main Event
GL
05:56pM2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro Main Event
GL
05:52pDOORDASH : Celebrating One Million Project DASH Deliveries
PU
05:52pIMPACT SILVER : Announces Stock Option Grant
PU
05:52pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
05:52pMESABI TRUST : October 08, 2021 MESABI TRUST Announces Arbitration Final Award
PU
05:52pMESABI TRUST : October 08, 2021
PU
05:52pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - Authorization to structure a debenture issuing operation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1School hiring decline, worker shortages curb U.S. job growth in Septemb..
2Cognizant : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conferenc..
3Japan wholesale inflation likely hit 13-year high in Sept on rising com..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5Bayer : Corteva faces slow start as it takes aim at Bayer's Brazil soy ..

HOT NEWS