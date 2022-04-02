Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

M23 rebel group declares unilateral ceasefire in eastern Congo

04/02/2022 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The M23 rebel group has declared a unilateral ceasefire after several days of clashes with the army in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, its spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The group said it was seeking dialogue with the government and that it had withdrawn its troops from the combat zone in order to avoid new confrontations with the Congolese army.

Congo's army spokesman and government spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment.

Heavy fighting broke out on Monday after the M23 attacked two Congolese army positions near the borders with Uganda and Rwanda and advanced on nearby towns, causing thousands of people to flee into Uganda.

The M23 seized large swathes of territory during an insurrection in 2012 and 2013, before its fighters were driven out by Congolese and United Nations forces. They have since returned from neighbouring countries to stage attacks.

M23 spokesman Willy Ngoma has previously said that his troops were acting defensively and accused the Congolese army of waging war against them.

There have been regional efforts in recent years to have the M23 demobilize, but its leaders have complained about the slow implementation of a peace accord.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aBurkina Faso leader says security situation will dictate transition timeline
RE
03:18aM23 rebel group declares unilateral ceasefire in eastern Congo
RE
03:18aIsraeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank
RE
03:18aIsraeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank
RE
03:18aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:04aDewa says overall offering size increases to 9 billion shares, i…
RE
03:03aRussia trades accusations with Ukraine on drifting Black Sea mines
RE
03:03aAustralia, India sign trade deal in virtual ceremony
RE
03:02aDubai's dewa increases ipo"s retail tranche to 760 million shar…
RE
02:59aUkraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bodies and tanks mark path as Russia moves troops from Kyiv
2Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
3Brazil's Vale in advanced talks to sell Center-West system
4SBB publishes annual and sustainability report for 2021 in Swedish and ..
5Russia trades accusations with Ukraine on drifting Black Sea mines

HOT NEWS