Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

M2Jets, Premier Private Jet Company, Partners with Entertainment Visionary to Build Sports & Entertainment Division

08/24/2021 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M2Jets Aviation Group, a leading Private Jet Charter and Sales Company announced that it will partner with music and film veteran Erik Hicks to spearhead its sports and entertainment division. The first move of many following an uptick of over two hundred and fifty percent in jet charters during 2021, due to COVID-19 precautionary travelers, over-crowded aircraft, and declining commercial airline services. Moshe Malamud, CEO of M2Jets, said, "We are thrilled to have Erik on board. His longstanding success in business and entertainment makes him a remarkable asset to our team."

Malamud, who established the private jet company in 2008, recognized the need to satisfy global demand. Since then, the company has expanded significantly, offering a complete fleet and aircraft management and jet sales globally. "First-time jet owners have pushed demand through the roof, says Malamud. People who can afford it realized the value of flying private instead of commercial during the pandemic, which has paid off for many of our clients." The private jet company realized a remarkable three hundred percent increase in revenue during 2020 as commercial travel nearly came to a halt.

Erik Hicks, who alongside serial entrepreneur David J. Kovacs and international superstar Flo Rida, co-founded Emmersive Entertainment, Inc., whose assets were acquired by a Vinco Ventures Inc. subsidiary said, "It's an honor to partner with true visionaries such as Moshe Malamud and Bret Lockett. Private aviation has grown tremendously, particularly during these uncertain times, and I look forward to being an essential part of the company's continued success." Hicks brings to the team over three decades of experience, working in media and music with moguls such as Ted Field, founder of Interscope Records and Radar Pictures, and writer and super producer RoccStar, amongst many others.

The partnership comes on the back of celebrity travelers who realized that commercial travel was no longer an option during the pandemic. "Safety has become the utmost concern for athletic clubs, agencies, and studios, which has been our highest priority," says Bret Lockett, former NFL player, and M2Jets senior partner. "We've been able to put the ease back into travel and have made it seamless despite all of the chaos." Since the inception of the pandemic, private jet sales have increased by ten percent, which equates to nearly 1,700 aircraft sold in 2020. The future of private travel will continue to thrive as exclusive travel remains the go-to alternative during these extraordinary times.

Contact: 
Zack Teperman
Zack@ztpr.net

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m2jets-premier-private-jet-company-partners-with-entertainment-visionary-to-build-sports--entertainment-division-301361113.html

SOURCE M2Jets Aviation Group


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aCYCLERION THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Annual Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Summit
AQ
09:53aPFIZER : Department of Health and Social Care- UK signs deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for 35 million vaccines
AQ
09:53aLEXICON'S SOTAGLIFLOZIN DEMONSTRATES ADDITIONAL COMPELLING BENEFITS IN REDUCING CARDIOVASCULAR ENDPOINTS : Results from soloist and scored trials
AQ
09:53aSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Publishes Positive Initial Results of SOFUSA Lymphatic Drug Delivery System in a Phase 1b Rheumatoid Arthritis Study Using Enbrel
AQ
09:53aAMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Virtual Event to Discuss Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of IPX-203 in Patients with Parkinson's Disease Who Experience Motor Fluctuations
AQ
09:53aSALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION : Announces Plans to Launch Intellectual Property Acquisition Unit
AQ
09:53aAMARIN : Reports data from reduce-it showing vascepa/vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly reduces ischemic events in patients with prior heart attacks presented in late breaking science session at esc congress 2021, organized by the european society of
AQ
09:53aPFIZER : Biontech covid-19 vaccine comirnaty receives full u.s. fda approval for individuals 16 years and older
AQ
09:53aMEDX HEALTH : Announces Board Changes
AQ
09:53aAS LHV : Moody's assigns LHV Group an investment grade issuer rating
AQ
Latest news "Companies"