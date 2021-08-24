M2Jets, Premier Private Jet Company, Partners with Entertainment Visionary to Build Sports & Entertainment Division

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M2Jets Aviation Group, a leading Private Jet Charter and Sales Company announced that it will partner with music and film veteran Erik Hicks to spearhead its sports and entertainment division. The first move of many following an uptick of over two hundred and fifty percent in jet charters during 2021, due to COVID-19 precautionary travelers, over-crowded aircraft, and declining commercial airline services. Moshe Malamud, CEO of M2Jets, said, "We are thrilled to have Erik on board. His longstanding success in business and entertainment makes him a remarkable asset to our team."

Malamud, who established the private jet company in 2008, recognized the need to satisfy global demand. Since then, the company has expanded significantly, offering a complete fleet and aircraft management and jet sales globally. "First-time jet owners have pushed demand through the roof, says Malamud. People who can afford it realized the value of flying private instead of commercial during the pandemic, which has paid off for many of our clients." The private jet company realized a remarkable three hundred percent increase in revenue during 2020 as commercial travel nearly came to a halt.

Erik Hicks, who alongside serial entrepreneur David J. Kovacs and international superstar Flo Rida, co-founded Emmersive Entertainment, Inc., whose assets were acquired by a Vinco Ventures Inc. subsidiary said, "It's an honor to partner with true visionaries such as Moshe Malamud and Bret Lockett. Private aviation has grown tremendously, particularly during these uncertain times, and I look forward to being an essential part of the company's continued success." Hicks brings to the team over three decades of experience, working in media and music with moguls such as Ted Field, founder of Interscope Records and Radar Pictures, and writer and super producer RoccStar, amongst many others.

The partnership comes on the back of celebrity travelers who realized that commercial travel was no longer an option during the pandemic. "Safety has become the utmost concern for athletic clubs, agencies, and studios, which has been our highest priority," says Bret Lockett, former NFL player, and M2Jets senior partner. "We've been able to put the ease back into travel and have made it seamless despite all of the chaos." Since the inception of the pandemic, private jet sales have increased by ten percent, which equates to nearly 1,700 aircraft sold in 2020. The future of private travel will continue to thrive as exclusive travel remains the go-to alternative during these extraordinary times.

Contact:

Zack Teperman

Zack@ztpr.net

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/m2jets-premier-private-jet-company-partners-with-entertainment-visionary-to-build-sports--entertainment-division-301361113.html

SOURCE M2Jets Aviation Group