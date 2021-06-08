Log in
MACIF Announces Its Intention to Issue Subordinated Bonds to Finance Aviva France Acquisition

06/08/2021 | 03:55am EDT
MACIF, Aéma Groupe’s affiliate, announced on 8 June 2021 its intention to raise Euro subordinated debt in the capital market as part of Aviva France acquisition financing. The transaction, subject to market conditions, is expected to be made of several Euro tranches (Restricted Tier 1, Tier 2 and/or Tier 3) and will strengthen the new Group capital structure and Solvency position.

Aéma Groupe’s management team will conduct investors’ meetings/calls on 8, 9 and 10 June 2021. Further information on Aéma Groupe, the proposed acquisition and the pro-forma financial information for 2020 of Aéma Groupe (including with the Aviva France perimeter) is available at the following address : [https://www.macif.fr/assurance/le-groupe-macif/chiffres-cles-et-publications/informations-financieres]

As of 31 March 2021 (without any transitional measures, and including grandfathering on existing subordinated debt):

- MACIF displayed a Solvency 2 ratio of 288% before Aviva France acquisition
- Aéma Groupe displayed a Solvency 2 ratio of 215% before Aviva France acquisition

Credit Suisse is acting as Structuring Advisor and Global Coordinator, HSBC and Natixis are acting Global Coordinators and BBVA, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, ING, RBC and Société Générale are acting as Joint Lead Managers on this transaction.

About Aéma Groupe
Aéma Groupe is the mutual protection group resulting from the merger between Aésio and Macif.
With 8 million policy-holders, it employs 14,000 people and has a turnover of 8 billion euros in France.
Every day, Aéma Groupe imagines the outlines of a fairer and more humane world by placing thoughtfulness at the heart of its relationship with its members, shareholders and corporate clients..
Find out more : aemagroupe.fr


© Business Wire 2021
