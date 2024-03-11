MACQUARIE GROUP CEO: AUSTRALIA LIKELY HEADING TOWARDS ECONOMIC 'SOFT LANDING'
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|196.7 AUD
|-1.05%
|+1.99%
|48.07B
|2,665 PTS
|-2.25%
|-1.51%
|-
INDIA RUPEE-All eyes on RBI in wake of rupee's likely push higher, $5 bln swap maturity
INDIA BONDS-Continuous decline in US yields may push Indian bond yields lower
Australia, NZ currencies hit one-month lows on yen, subdued against US dollar
BNTX DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages BioNTech SE Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important March 12 Deadline in Securities Class Action - BNTX
South Korea watchdog finds wrongdoings in sales of China equity derivatives
Japan Q4 GDP revised up to slight expansion, economy avoids recession
MOVES-Bank of Singapore names former Credit Suisse banker Cheung as Greater China COO
WEEKAHEAD-Rupee, bonds may continue gains; all eyes on inflation data
Australia, NZ currencies hit one-month lows on yen, subdued against US dollar