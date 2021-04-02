MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.03.2021 02-Apr-2021 / 13:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release | Krasnodar | April 2, 2021 PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.03.2021 Krasnodar, Russia (April 2, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 31.03.2021. Please be informed that on April 2, 2021 PJSC Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 31.03.2021. The list can be found on the Company's website https://www.magnit.com and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/ company.aspx?id=7671 For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter: Media Relations Department @MagnitIR Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96856 EQS News ID: 1180742 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2021 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)