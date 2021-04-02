Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MAGNIT PJSC : PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.03.2021

04/02/2021 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.03.2021 
02-Apr-2021 / 13:15 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release | Krasnodar | April 2, 2021 
 
PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.03.2021 
Krasnodar, Russia (April 2, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces 
publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 31.03.2021. 
Please be informed that on April 2, 2021 PJSC Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 31.03.2021. 
The list can be found on the Company's website https://www.magnit.com and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/ 
company.aspx?id=7671 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko    Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations   Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru  Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80   Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
Media Inquiries     Twitter: 
Media Relations Department   @MagnitIR 
 
Note to editors: 
 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 
stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of 
RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London 
Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96856 
EQS News ID:    1180742 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2021 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
07:40aSHERWIN WILLIAMS  : Unlock the Professional Advantage with New Sherwin-Williams PRO+
PU
07:38aNOK AIRLINES  : Listed company that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of April 1, 2021
PU
07:38aPakistan and Afghanistan sign extension of APTTA 2010 for 3 months
PU
07:38aSOGEFI S P A  : Deposito documentazione
PU
07:36aCHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP VII  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 5, 2021
PR
07:32aFUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aINTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aCHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP VI  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 5, 2021
PR
07:31aMINISO  : Mexico Launches Limited Edition Xico Crossover Collection
PR
07:28aTENCENT  : China to strengthen online education and gaming restrictions for minors
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
4AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
5SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY : releases 2020 Integrated Report and Annual Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ