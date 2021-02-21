MALI COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROJECT - P173816

The purpose of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Project in Mali is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. This project consists of three components. Component one will support the country's ability to promote an integrated response to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) through improved prevention measures, case detection, treatment, laboratory capacity and surveillance...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

