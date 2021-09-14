MANSCAPED :™ Appoints Chee Min Hong as Vice President of Product Development

Consumer Product Industry Veteran and Former Director at Philips Brings a Wealth of Experience and an Acute Skillset to New Leadership Role at MANSCAPED

MANSCAPED™, the global grooming company and leading men’s lifestyle brand, has announced the appointment of Chee Min Hong as Vice President of Product Development, effective immediately. Hong brings more than 20 years of experience leading solid, progressive, and successful product development and global sourcing initiatives. In his new role – an inaugural position at MANSCAPED as its product pipeline catapults further into head-to-toe personal care – Hong will report directly to Founder and CEO, Paul Tran, and oversee the company’s global product development, from strategy and sourcing to regulatory and roadmap.

“Quality and innovation are two words we live by. Since the early days, they’ve been the North Star when it comes to developing anything new here at MANSCAPED. Chee’s passions and experience seamlessly align with these principles, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him as our VP of Product Development,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “Chee has an extensive history of defining and driving product strategies, while being extremely in tune with the consumer. He will be integral in helping to optimize our product roadmap for hyper-growth.”

“MANSCAPED is redefining the entire men’s grooming industry. I’m thrilled to join an incredibly innovative and disruptive brand that is setting a very high bar for all the players in the grooming and men’s lifestyle spaces,” said Hong. “MANSCAPED created its own category and has been the market leader ever since, and I’m looking forward to building on this success in my new role. I’m humbled to join Paul, and the rest of this talented team, and to be a part of this fast-growing company.”

Hong was most recently Director of Consumer Marketing and Business Development at Philips Personal Health, a giant in the men’s grooming arena. There, he led all facets of product development, including the launch of the Philips Norelco OneBlade. He held a consistent track record of implementing lean product development processes and leading teams to exceed sales, anchored by his dynamic understanding of customers, consumers, market opportunity, and growth.

These accolades are backed by more than two decades of deep industry experience driving product development and identifying powerful value positions for new and existing product categories. Prior to Philips, Hong was Senior Consumer Marketing Manager at Consumer Electronics, where he headed all product expansion efforts and substantially increased profit margins. Hong started his career and sparked his passion for consumer-driven and consumer-first product development at Thomson (Grass Valley Group) in 1999. He earned his BS in International Business & Marketing from Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Connecticut.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED™ is the leading men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over two million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories that are intelligently designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in 38 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy and Macy’s stores throughout the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.

