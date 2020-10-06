Log in
MANSCAPED :™ Now Available In New Zealand

10/06/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Calling All Kiwis! Legendary Men’s Below-the-Waist Grooming Brand Expands its South Pacific Footprint

MANSCAPED™, the pioneer and global leader in male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, continues its explosive international expansion having announced its debut in New Zealand today. The arrival in this vibrant region marks the brand’s second territory in the South Pacific since launching in Australia earlier this year, to much success.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005976/en/

The global leader in male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene has landed in New Zealand. (Photo: Business Wire)

The global leader in male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene has landed in New Zealand. (Photo: Business Wire)

“All of our market research indicates Kiwi males are aptly interested in the finest tools and products when it comes to grooming and overall hygiene,” said Casey Gee, MANSCAPED’s International Business Manager. “MANSCAPED inherently respects this high standard and is thrilled to bring our premium product offerings to ‘The Land of the Long White Cloud’. The interest we’ve seen in our brand from New Zealand over the past few months has been astounding and is only matched by our enthusiasm and determination to provide this country with the right tools for the job.”

Now shipping to the homes of New Zealand’s most distinguished mates is MANSCAPED line of premium products that are trusted by over 1,000,000 consumers around the world. The intelligently designed precision-engineered tools, unique formulations, and accessories allow for a simple and effective grooming routine for the modern man.

With a mission to empower men and encourage them to look and feel their best, MANSCAPED has developed all the essentials for groin grooming and self-care. Just some of the brand’s superior products that are expected to slay in New Zealand can be found in the top-selling Perfect Package 3.0. Contents include:

  • The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 - The revolutionary below-the-waist electric trimmer is the cornerstone of a refined grooming regime. The state-of-the-art device boasts a 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology and replaceable ceramic blade with SkinSafe™ technology to help reduce the risk of nicks, cuts, and snags.
  • Crop Preserver™ - Anti-chafing ball deodorant that is specifically formulated with cooling aloe vera and helps minimize odor.
  • Crop Reviver™ - Refreshing ball toner spray is the perfect wingman for any active guy in need of relief in high-friction areas or on freshly groomed family jewels.
  • Magic Mat™ - Set of three disposable shaving mats that are as clever as they are crucial during a trimming session.
  • The Shed - Luxury travel and storage bag offering an added element of refinement.
  • MANSCAPED™ Boxers - These temperature guard crop-cooling boxers are a must-have for both at-home lounging and outdoor activity alike.

As a leading direct-to-consumer consumer packaged goods brand, MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop online at au.manscaped.com. Customers can buy a range of items a la carte, as a part of curated packages, or sign up for a hygiene plan - each with free shipping. Additional product launches are on the horizon and will be unveiled soon.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.


© Business Wire 2020
