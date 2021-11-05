MAPS and Momentum Events Announce Collaboration on Psychedelic Science 2023

Today, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS, Inc.) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Momentum Events, a leading conference and events services company, to produce Psychedelic Science 2023, the world’s largest gathering of the psychedelic ecosystem, taking place June 19-25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

With an estimated 10,000 attendees, this week-long event will feature three days of panels, workshops, and lectures from leaders and visionaries from the psychedelic space. Conference tracks will be complemented by pre- and post-conference workshops; an exhibit hall; and a marketplace featuring artists, musicians, and other vendors from around the world.

Attendees will include MAPS members, researchers, students, clinicians, advocates, therapists, political leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, investors, psychedelic enthusiasts, and those who may benefit from MAPS’ decades of research and advocacy.

“The psychedelic renaissance is gaining traction across the globe that will catalyze healing and personal growth for millions,” said MAPS Founder and Executive Director Rick Doblin, Ph.D. “Thanks to the professional and dedicated team at Momentum, we can be assured Psychedelic Science 2023 will be a bridge connecting the medical, the mystical, the marginalized, and the mainstream as we move together toward mass mental health.”

Inspired by his own transformational and healing experience with MDMA-assisted therapy, Ben Greenzweig, Co-Founder and CEO of Momentum Events said, “It is an unbelievable honor and opportunity to combine my passionate purpose, mental health, my experience with psychedelics and my professional career to support of MAPS’ work.”

“MAPS’ work will provide help and healing to millions of people, and Momentum is humbled by the opportunity to help support this mission by delivering an unprecedented live event experience for the psychedelic ecosystem,” he concluded.

The Memorandum also envisions potential collaborations on future conferences, events and live experiences that will advance the scientific, research, training, treatment, investment and growth opportunities in psychedelics.

About Momentum Events

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves our clients and produces live and virtual events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we're developing cutting edge conferences for the markets we serve, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages our best in class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of our event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders.

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $117 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

