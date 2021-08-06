Log in
MARK & LONA to Launch E-commerce Project Offering Charitable Apparel and Accessories With the Message “I AM WHAT I AM”

08/06/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Customers can make donations through app, website for charity organizations as “One-click donation”

MARK & LONA, a leading luxury golf apparel brand, has announced the launch of its e-commerce charity project, offering a selection of high-quality charitable golf apparel and accessories with the strong message ”I AM WHAT I AM”.

Part of the proceeds from sales of this product will be donated to charities for organizations which customers can choose through our e-commerce website.

MARK & LONA official online store page will be unveiled today and all charity products by “Sustainability Collection” will be available at https://markandlona.us/blogs/news/sustainability-collection-i-am-what-i-am

MARK & LONA is supporting organizations in communities hit hard by the platform including those that support causes such as humanitarian aid, disaster relief, Medical Care, environmental protection among others. Customers can also join the project by shopping through the platform, donating an item via our Charity products, or making a monetary donation to the organization of their choice.

The collections comprise the 'Genderless Clothing' line, designed to be worn by all genders with the strong message of “I AM WHAT I AM” for new signature mock-neck tops, in order to strive to deliver great personalized experiences for customers.

MARK & LONA is deeply committed to sustainable value creation, and plays an active role in giving back to the planet and community. The collection is part of the brand’s sustainability project, which aims to create a business model based on sustainability criteria and more environmentally-friendly processes through a variety of initiatives.

For more details, please check our official online store: https://markandlona.us/

About MARK & LONA

MARK & LONA spearheaded the movement to revolutionize the face of the conservative golf apparel industry. With the world's first unrivaled concept as luxury golf, the brand brings unique multifaceted trends and cultures since launched in 2008 in Los Angeles. Beyond the fashion industry, MARK & LONA discovers new ways to demonstrate that the brand is versatile through high-profile collaborations that are developed every season while retaining the values of the brand that drove it to become a pioneering fashion for golf for over 10 years.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS