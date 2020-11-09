Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MAS Monetary Authority of Singapore : Consults on Requirements to Strengthen Financial Institutions' Identity Verification Process

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 11:25pm EST

Singapore, 10 November 2020...The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today issued a consultation paper on the types of information required for non-face-to-face verification of an individual's identity. These proposed requirements come against the backdrop of rising impersonation scam cases, and seek to address the risks arising from theft and misuse of an individual's personal particulars.

2 Under the proposed Notice, it would be mandatory for a financial institution to use at least one of the following types of information for non-face-to-face verification, through channels such as phone banking or online banking, before it undertakes any transactions or request from an individual:

a) Information that only the individual knows, such as password or PINFinancial institutions will securely obtain such information through online platforms, and should not ask any individual to disclose their login credentials through phone calls, emails or SMSes.;

b) Information that only the individual has, such as one-time password generated by a hardware token issued to the individual or software token activated on the individual's mobile device;

c) Information that uniquely identifies the individual, based on the individual's biometrics, such as face or fingerprint recognition; or

d) Information that is only known between the individual and the financial institutions, such as account transaction information.

3 The proposed Notice will also prohibit financial institutions from relying on common personal information such as NRIC number, residential address and date of birth as the sole means of identity verification.

4 Mr Tan Yeow Seng, Chief Cyber Security Officer, MAS, said, 'Personal information such as NRIC number and date of birth are often provided by members of public for various purposes, such as filling in an application form. This information, if fallen into the wrong hands, can be used for impersonation fraud. Financial institutions already have in place these identity verification practices. The proposed Notice will further bolster consumer confidence in financial institutions by making these identity verification practices compulsory during non-face-to-face financial transactions. Consumers should also play their part by not disclosing their online banking login credentials such as account username, PIN number and one-time password.'

5 The consultation paper is available on MAS' website: here. MAS invites interested parties to submit their comments on the proposed Notice to techrisk@mas.gov.sg by 9 December 2020.

****

Disclaimer

MAS - Monetary Authority of Singapore published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 04:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/09WORLD BANK : Expanding Renewable Energy in Pakistan's Electricity Mix
PU
11/09China blue chip shares flat near five-year peak, tech firms weigh
RE
11/09Japan's nikkei average erases gains
RE
11/09S&p 500 futures slip in asia trade, last down about 0.8%
RE
11/09U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients - Reuters tally
RE
11/09J.C. Penney rescue deal approved in bankruptcy court
RE
11/09MAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : Consults on Requirements to Strengthen Financial Institutions' Identity Verification Process
PU
11/09Nifty, Sensex scale record highs as vaccine hopes lift stocks
RE
11/09JAPAN SENIOR LAWMAKER : Need $140 billion on disaster, infrastructure spending over five years
RE
11/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group