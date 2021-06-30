Log in
MAS Remains Very Vigilant About Singapore's Property Market

06/30/2021 | 12:32am EDT
By Ronnie Harui

The Monetary Authority of Singapore remains very vigilant about Singapore's property market, given that the market has been remarkably resilient despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the central bank's Managing Director Ravi Menon said Wednesday.

Home prices in Singapore have climbed in recent quarters, spurring concerns that the domestic property market may be getting overheated. Prices of private residential properties in the city-state rose 3.3% in the first quarter of 2021, extending the 2.1% increase in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to data from the country's Urban Redevelopment Authority.

"We don't think the market is overheated," Mr. Menon said during a question-and-answer session at a media briefing on the MAS annual report for the financial year ended March. "We're watching it very closely. We hope the market will remain stable."

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 0031ET

HOT NEWS