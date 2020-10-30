Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MAS bans two individuals for fraud and dishonest conduct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:20am EDT

Singapore, 30 October 2020… The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued prohibition orders (POs) against two former bank employees for fraud and dishonest conduct. The individuals are:

Name Duration of Prohibition Orders

Mr Lu Chor Sheng,

former Treasury Advisor of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC)

17 years

Mr Tan Swee Thiam Timothy,

former Relationship Manager of United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB)

9 years

2 The POs were issued against the two individuals following their convictions in the State Courts of Singapore. The two court cases were not related. The orders took effect from 29 October 2020.

17-year POs against Mr Lu Chor Sheng

3 Mr Lu is prohibited for a period of 17 years from performing any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) and from providing any financial advisory service under the Financial Advisers Act (FAA). He is also prohibited from taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any capital market services firm under the SFA and any financial advisory firm under the FAA.

4 Between January 2011 and June 2013, Mr Lu used the OCBC accounts of a friend to place unauthorised forward foreign exchange (FX) trades with off-market rates in OCBC's system, so that he could buy lower and sell higher than the prevailing market rates. To realise profits, Mr Lu placed additional unauthorised trades in his customers' accounts as counterparties to the trades placed in his friend's accounts. Mr Lu told his customers that these were erroneous trades that would be reversed at no loss to them. Mr Lu also instigated his friend to impersonate his customers to place unauthorised forward FX orders with OCBC, in order to close off unauthorised FX trades that Mr Lu had placed in those customers' accounts.

5 When the unauthorised trades were discovered by OCBC, the bank closed out the outstanding contracts in Mr Lu's customer accounts and suffered a total loss of $3.09 million. Mr Lu made a profit of about $1.09 million from his misconduct and used the monies to buy foreign currencies as well as to repay debts.

6 Mr Lu was convicted of abetment of cheating under the Penal Code (PC), unauthorised modification of the contents of OCBC's system under the Computer Misuse Act (CMA) and offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act. Mr Lu was sentenced to 100 months' imprisonment.

9-year POs against Mr Tan Swee Thiam Timothy

7 Mr Tan is prohibited for a period of nine years from performing any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA) and from providing any financial advisory service under the Financial Advisers Act (FAA). He is also prohibited from taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any capital market services firm under the SFA and any financial advisory firm under the FAA.

8 Mr Tan's friend, a customer of UOB, had entrusted her UOB bank accounts, internet banking security token and UOB ATM card to him. Between March 2015 and January 2016, Mr Tan made unauthorised internet bank transfers amounting to around $263,500 from this customer's UOB account to his personal bank account, in order to pay for his living expenses.

9 Mr Tan was convicted of criminal breach of trust under the PC and offences under the CMA. He was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment.

***

Disclaimer

MAS - Monetary Authority of Singapore published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 07:19:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:46aOutdoor Apparel Market to grow by USD 3.9 billion in 2020, adidas AG and ASICS Corp. Emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
BU
03:45aVELCAN HOLDINGS : HALF YEARLY RESULTS (CONSOLIDATED AND UNAUDITED) - ADDITIONAL IMPAIRMENT OF INDIAN HYDRO PROJECTS, EUR 2.7m NET LOSSES
AQ
03:45aHOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Third quarter 2020 financial report
AQ
03:45aDonaco International Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
AW
03:45aCORRECTION : Fiskars Group interim report January-September 2020
PU
03:45aDAMPIER GOLD : September 2020 Quarterly Activities Report
PU
03:45aTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : GAS – Change in Substantial Holding from TEG
PU
03:45aINVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE : earned a net profit of EUR 4.687 million in three quarters of this year
PU
03:45aCARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group to acquire Flender from Siemens AG for 2 billion
PU
03:44aASTRAZENECA : sells right to heart failure, blood pressure drugs for $400 million
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
3ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
4FACEBOOK INC : Facebook anticipates tougher 2021 even as pandemic boosts ad revenue
5Shares falter again, but Asia poised to end October with near 4% gain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group