MAS sets up sustainability group, appoints Chief Sustainability Officer

Singapore, 7 September 2021... The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) today announced the formation of a new Sustainability Group and the appointment of Dr Darian McBain as Chief Sustainability Officer, with effect from 1 October 2021.

2 The new Sustainability Group helmed by Dr McBain will steer sustainability efforts across MAS and help the organisation build deeper capabilities in this multi-faceted area. The new group will coordinate MAS' green finance and sustainability agenda, namely to: (i) strengthen the financial sector's resilience against environmental risks; (ii) develop a vibrant green finance ecosystem to support Asia's transition to a low-carbon future; (iii) identify strategic green finance collaborations with regional and international counterparts; and (iv) reduce MAS' own carbon and environmental footprint.

3 Dr McBain has more than 20 years of deep experience in sustainability roles spanning across various sectors. She was most recently chief sustainability officer in Thai Union Group, a leading seafood supplier conglomerate. Dr McBain holds a PhD in social indicators for global supply chain analysis and a Masters in business strategy, politics and environment, and was recently named as a United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Pioneer for the environmental initiatives she has spearheaded.



4 Dr McBain will report to Ms Ho Hern Shin, Deputy Managing Director (Financial Supervision) and Mr Leong Sing Chiong, Deputy Managing Director (Markets and Development). Dr McBain will set the agenda for MAS' Green Finance Steering Committee chaired by Mr Ravi Menon, Managing Director, MAS.

5 Mr Menon said, 'The formation of the Sustainability Group reflects MAS' commitment to embed climate change and environmental sustainability across its roles as a financial regulator, as a promoter of the financial sector, and as an organisation. Green finance and climate resilience are growing areas of priority for MAS and we are pleased to have Darian join us and lead our efforts in these areas.'

