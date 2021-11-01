MASN Adds Live Sports Betting Programs from VSiN to Daily Line-Up

Popular Content from The Sports Betting Network Now Available 7-days a Week in Multi-State Mid-Atlantic Region with Regulated Wagering



BALTIMORE, Md. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) announced the addition of premium sports betting programming from VSiN, the Sports Betting Network. Launching today, MASN will deliver VSiN’s real-time sports betting news and analysis across every major sport with the addition of VSiN’s popular morning show, Follow the Money , airing daily from 7 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET and The Lombardi Line , airing Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET and Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

MASN, the exclusive television home of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals, is carried by two dozen cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors who reach 17 Nielsen markets in MASN’s seven-state exclusive home television territory from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania through to Charlotte, North Carolina. More than 75 million American households receive a traditional TV bundle from distributors in MASN’s territory, which includes Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, all areas where regulated sports betting has been adopted over the past few years. MASN is also televised nationally via satellite provider DirecTV.

“Regulated sports betting has been thriving in dozens of states, including many throughout our region, and has proven to increase fan engagement and enhance the fan experience. We look forward to launching our new programming partnership with VSiN," said MASN's SVP, John McGuinness.

Hosted by Mitch Moss and Paul Howard from the VSiN studios in the Circa Resort and Casino, Follow the Money is an informative and entertaining sports talk show that blends sports betting information with irreverent commentary, humor and legendary stories. Veterans of the Las Vegas sports betting scene, Mitch and Paul fuse sports, betting and pop culture to deliver the perfect show to start the day. The show’s line-up of guests introduces an entertaining cast of characters to talk about the action of the day, including professional gamblers, Vegas regulars, sportsbook insiders, pro athletes, and local sports media experts from around the country. Follow the Money is exclusive to MASN within the RSN’s territory.

Former NFL GM and front office executive Michael Lombardi and VSiN host Patrick Meagher combine to offer viewers the advantage of decades of experience on the field, in locker rooms and analyzing data each Saturday and Sunday morning on The Lombardi Line. Lombardi brings the unvarnished insider view of the NFL front office and how to handicap games based on the way teams and organizations plan, Meagher delivers the Vegas angle and real-time odds, while Appelbaum, author of The Everything Guide to Sports Betting, provides insights and data, all to guide would-be bettors to the potential value. The team broadcasts live from both the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and the Borgata in Atlantic City during the pro football season, bringing unrivaled access to the sportsbook and updates on where and how the money is moving.

“VSiN’s content deal with MASN provides an amazing opportunity to not only expand our distribution footprint but also to connect with a growing sports betting audience,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “With the football season in full swing and hockey and basketball seasons getting started, we’re thrilled to provide the mid-Atlantic region with the insights and analysis they can use to make more informed wagering decisions as legalized sports betting continues to take off across the country.”

VSiN was acquired by DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) in March and continues to deliver the news, analysis and insights sports bettors need to make informed wagering decisions. Featuring the industry’s most knowledgeable sports betting experts and legendary book makers, VSiN informs and entertains the growing number of Americans betting on sports – whether they’re sharp bettors or brand new to the action. The unique content sets the stage for the day’s biggest sports betting events and shares expert tips and predictions across the college and pro football, college and pro basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, tennis and more.

About VSiN

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who wager on sports and make sports betting a multibillion-dollar industry. Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, the network informs and entertains consumers with the latest sports betting news and industry trends on multiple platforms. Fans can access VSiN content on Comcast Xfinity, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, Spectrum Sportsnet LA, AT&T Pittsburgh, beIN SPORTS, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, terrestrial radio stations throughout the U.S., VSiN.com , VSiN.com/Podcasts and the VSiN app .

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sportsbooks at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country. VSiN is a subsidiary of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).

About MASN

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) is a regional sports network owned by two Major League Baseball franchises - the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals - and televises every available game of both teams, live and in high definition. The network is available in a seven-state region, from Harrisburg, Pa., to Charlotte, N.C., on 25 cable and fiber optic providers, and is televised nationally via satellite provider DirecTV.

Since MASN launched a full-time, 24/7 schedule in July 2006, the network has televised hundreds of professional and NCAA Division I collegiate events annually.

MASN’s Emmy award-winning coverage of the Orioles and Nationals provides maximum access to sports fans across the region. The network has been at the forefront of using in-game production enhancements including super slo-mo cameras and pitch-tracking technology to enrich the viewing experience. Find MASN on: Click here to find MASN on your cable or satellite system.

