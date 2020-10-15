Log in
MAXX Sports TV Goes Public

10/15/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXX Sports TV, Inc. an Oklahoma corporation, completed a merger into 33 year old Arizona public company, Reconditioned Systems, Inc. on July 1, 2020, with the merger receiving FINRA approval on October 1, 2020. On its first day of trading on the OTC Markets under the new Ticker, AMXX, Maxx Sports TV common shares traded at $3.70 per share.

Maxx Sports TV intends to file a Registration Statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and will apply to Up-List to NASDAQ during the summer of 2021.

Maxx Sports TV's mission is to become the largest US Sports and eSports broadcaster measured by the volume of games streamed live each year; and is committed to facilitating 100% time and device shifting, enabling Users to determine the time, place and how the Maxx Sports TV video & audio content is consumed.

By using Maxx Sports TV's proprietary low-cost high-quality multi-camera interactive video technology, it will bring audio and print media content to life, creating "audio you can see." Maxx Sports TV lowers the cost of multi-camera broadcast to $500 per game, while ensuring that game production quality is as good as conventional television production. Maxx Sports TV plans to reduce expenditures through a combination of proprietary processes, software and hardware.

Maxx Sports TV offers new ways for fans and teams to build and maintain emotional connection, for example, using Maxx Sports TV's proprietary "clone-of-a-clone" and "parallel-streams video technology to put game production tools in the hands of each and every Viewer.

"Maxx Sports TV has developed the ability to converge content and technology at a dramatically lower cost, making this new medium affordable and available to everyone," says Peter Luukko, Chairman of Maxx Sports TV.

Maxx Sports TV aims to develop full interactivity through the screen of every Viewer, as it is acquiring digital audio sports broadcasters and adding interactive video technology thereby converting a static Listener or Reader to an interactive Viewer.

About MAXX Sports TV

Maxx Sports TV is headquartered in Houston Texas, with historical US operations in Texas, Florida, Utah, Louisiana, and Nevada, with acquisitions and expansion planned for California, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois, with an aggregate of 200 million annual Users.

www.tsnsports.tv  |   www.maxxsports.tv  |  www.hockeylab.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxx-sports-tv-goes-public-301153603.html

SOURCE Maxx Sports TV, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

