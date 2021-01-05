MBX Biosciences : Appoints Mary Jane Geiger, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

MBX Biosciences, a drug discovery company focused on rare endocrine diseases, today announced the appointment of Mary Jane Geiger, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FAHA, to the newly created role of chief medical officer. Dr. Geiger will oversee MBX’s global clinical drug development, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in clinical drug development and supporting multiple successful drug registrations.

“Mary Jane’s range of experience taking treatments through clinical studies to registration makes her an ideal addition to our team,” said Kent Hawryluk, president and chief executive officer of MBX Biosciences. “Her demonstrated creativity in clinical trial design and strong clinical research background complement our organization’s expertise. She will play a leading role in MBX’s transition into a clinical-stage company.”

Prior to joining MBX, Dr. Geiger served as vice president, drug development services - cardiovascular, at ICON, a global clinical research organization. She provided cardio-metabolic and renal therapeutic area and rare disease consulting and drug development expertise to pharmaceutical and biotech clients, assisting them in the successful development and delivery of their drug development portfolios. Dr. Geiger previously served as senior director, cardiovascular and metabolism at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company; as vice president, clinical development at Relypsa, a private pharmaceutical company; and as medical fellow I, Lilly Diabetes at Eli Lilly and Company. During her tenure at Lilly, Dr. Geiger was responsible for clinical development of Trulicity® from post-Phase 1 through completion of pivotal clinical studies. She began her biopharmaceutical industry career at Merck in 2000, and before this was in private practice, a clinical trial investigator, IRB member and chairman of the department of internal medicine. She has served as co-chair, scientific oversight committee, of the Cardiac Safety Research Consortium, a public-private partnership focused on the evaluation of cardiac safety of medical products, since 2015. Dr. Geiger earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Marquette University and her medical doctorate and Ph.D. from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She completed her internal medicine internship and residency at Duke University Medical Center with additional research in nephrology and cardiology, and she has authored numerous scientific and clinical publications.

“MBX’s technology offers differentiated solutions to address unmet medical needs in rare endocrine disease,” said Dr. Geiger. “I am excited to join MBX’s proven team and help advance the company’s pipeline through clinical development, registration and commercialization.”

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biotechnology company creating therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Members of MBX’s leadership team previously collaborated in the creation of highly successful endocrine drugs (Humalog®, Forteo®) and three Indiana-based companies (Marcadia, Calibrium and MB2). MBX is strengthened by world-class proprietary technology and drug candidates licensed from the DiMarchi Indiana University laboratory. The company is supported by investment from leading life science investors that include Frazier Healthcare Partners, OrbiMed, and New Enterprise Associates. For more information, please visit mbxbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005343/en/