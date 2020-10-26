Log in
MCC Group Ranks Eighth in "ENR's Top 250 Global Contractors"

10/26/2020 | 12:05am EDT

　　On August 25, the US Engineering News Record (ENR for short) published on its official website the ranking of Top 250 Global Contractors in 2020, and MCC Group ranked eighth, occupying a place among top 10 for 12 consecutive years.

　　ENR is the most authoritative academic journal in engineering construction in the world. It is owned by McGraw-Hill Companies and provides news, analysis, comments and data from the engineering construction industry. Its top 250 contractors ranking is an important reference for owners to select contractors in the bidding work (especially overseas projects).

　　Among the top ten, seven were Chinese construction enterprises.

Disclaimer

China Metallurgical Group Corporation published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 04:04:03 UTC

