MCC's Acting Leadership Team Focused on Agency Continuity, Impact, and Successful Transition

01/27/2021 | 01:22pm EST
WASHINGTON, D.C., January 27, 2021 - On Wednesday, January 20, the Biden Administration delegated to Mahmoud Bah the authorities and responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer of MCC. Mr. Bah has held a number of senior positions at MCC in more than 10 years at the agency and is well positioned to lead MCC during this time of transition. Mr. Bah is prepared to fill the role until the Biden Administration's CEO nominee is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

In addition, the remaining agency leadership positions are filled by an acting Vice President for each department. Consistent across the U.S. government with all U.S. Presidential transitions, acting teams are put in place until the new Biden Administration fills leadership positions.

Since its creation in 2004, MCC has been effective under all Administrations of both major parties in achieving its mission to reduce global poverty and create a more stable, secure world with more opportunities for economic growth in the U.S. and abroad. Mr. Bah and the acting-leadership team is focused on advancing MCC's mission and looks forward to supporting the Biden Administration's global priorities.

View the full MCC leadership team and stay connected to our work.

Disclaimer

MCC - Millennium Challenge Corporation published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 18:21:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
