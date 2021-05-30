MCI Ministry of Communication and Information of : Offshoring Poll 2021

The Ministry of Communications and Information has commissioned a study on 31 May 2021 to gather sentiments from businesses.
Topics covered in the poll include companies' overseas business activities (specific to Offshoring).
For further verification, please contact the officers identified in your survey invites.
Disclaimer
MCI - Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Singapore published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 03:51:05 UTC.