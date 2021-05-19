MCO Wins RegTech Insight Europe Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

Today, MCO (MyComplianceOffice), the leading provider of Conduct Risk Compliance technology, was announced as the winner of the RegTech Insight Europe Awards for the second consecutive year for Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk.

“Many congratulations to MCO (MyComplianceOffice) for winning Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk in our prestigious RegTech Insight Awards 2021. It’s a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000 senior technology officers and data specialists, who selected MCO as the clear winner in a very competitive field,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which hosts the RegTech Insight Awards.

Brian Fahey, CEO at MCO, said: “We are particularly proud of this award because it recognises MCO’s growth in Europe, ability to keep up with market demand and ever-changing regulations. Our comprehensive Compliance Management platform provides clients with a complete set of data, so Compliance can identify conduct problems and mitigate risky behaviours before they escalate to critical levels”.

The MyComplianceOffice platform is used by over 450 institutions in 85 countries to proactively identify risks, monitor conflicts of interest and manage evolving regulations and compliance challenges.

For more information about the awards, visit RegTechAwards.com

Company Info:

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. The powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate they are proactively managing the regulated activities of employees, third-party vendors and other agents of the firm. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, our easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get clients up and running quickly and cost-efficiently.

Visit mycomplianceoffice.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005443/en/