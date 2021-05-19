Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCO Wins RegTech Insight Europe Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

05/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, MCO (MyComplianceOffice), the leading provider of Conduct Risk Compliance technology, was announced as the winner of the RegTech Insight Europe Awards for the second consecutive year for Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk.

“Many congratulations to MCO (MyComplianceOffice) for winning Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk in our prestigious RegTech Insight Awards 2021. It’s a real vote of confidence from across our readership of 30,000 senior technology officers and data specialists, who selected MCO as the clear winner in a very competitive field,” said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which hosts the RegTech Insight Awards.

Brian Fahey, CEO at MCO, said: “We are particularly proud of this award because it recognises MCO’s growth in Europe, ability to keep up with market demand and ever-changing regulations. Our comprehensive Compliance Management platform provides clients with a complete set of data, so Compliance can identify conduct problems and mitigate risky behaviours before they escalate to critical levels”.

The MyComplianceOffice platform is used by over 450 institutions in 85 countries to proactively identify risks, monitor conflicts of interest and manage evolving regulations and compliance challenges.

For more information about the awards, visit RegTechAwards.com

Company Info:

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides compliance management software that enables companies around the world to reduce their risk of misconduct. The powerful platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate they are proactively managing the regulated activities of employees, third-party vendors and other agents of the firm. Available as a unified suite or à la carte, our easy-to-use and extensible SaaS-based solutions get clients up and running quickly and cost-efficiently.

Visit mycomplianceoffice.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aRYANAIR  : to add 24 new routes from Germany for the summer
RE
10:51aVUZIX  : Softfoundry and Porsche China to Host in Mandarin a Remote Assistance Software Demo on M-Series Smart Glasses
PR
10:50aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We help bring Reflective Garden to life
PU
10:50aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We offer support to Romsey Foodbank
PU
10:48aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A  : Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO
RE
10:48aBrussels to chide UK over handling of EU citizens at borders
RE
10:48aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A  : Announcement for assumption of duties of legal counsel
PU
10:48aDYNATRACE  : Accelerating innovation with Kubernetes and Dynatrace
PU
10:48aEstonia and Germany sign a joint declaration on development cooperation
PU
10:48aPAUL WEISS RIFKIND WHARTON & GARRISON LLP  : Conair Acquired by American Securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks fall as inflation concerns mount
5Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

HOT NEWS