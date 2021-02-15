Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCQ: a Radical Creative Collective Transforming Fashion Collaboration

02/15/2021 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCQ is the first of its kind. A new label for a new decade, born 01 01 2020. Part of the house of Alexander McQueen, MCQ is designed by an ever-shifting creative collective. The label does not believe in traditional hierarchies and gives all collaborators maximum creative freedom.

Each collection, known as an icon, is a collaboration between different creatives from around the world. Therefore, each icon has its own unique universe and aesthetic. Rather than conventional seasons, icons are released intermittently within cycles. Cycle II will start in February 2021 with the release of MCQ’s fourth icon.

MCQ is a fully tech-integrated label. Every item has Blockchain technology embedded in the tag which can be tapped with a smartphone to confirm the authenticity of the item and register it to a digital wardrobe. This technology is developed in collaboration with Everledger and assures post-supplier traceability, giving MCQ items a longer life cycle as part of the circular future.

This sustainable approach also informs our design methods, which we are committed to continuously improve. We use innovative recycled or deadstock fabrics whenever possible and our end-to-end packaging system is designed by MCQ to reduce waste. MCQ is available on G0AT.C0M and in 100 selected retailers worldwide including Selfridges, Casestudy by Boon the Shop and Antonioli.

MCQ functions as a cultural accelerator and global community of creatives, with collaborators including model Deba Hekmat, film director Yuen Hsieh and musical artist Shygirl. Their ideas and opinions are expanded and shared on mymcq, an intimate editorial platform where our collaborators, collectors and the label interact. It is the heart of our community.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/14UNICHARM : Surging demand for face masks lifts Unicharm's profit to record high
AQ
02/14British pound above $1.39 for first time in nearly three years
RE
02/14HONDA MOTOR : Motor racing-Red Bull to use Honda-based F1 engines from 2022
RE
02/14Mining stocks power gains in Europe on recovery optimism
RE
02/14VIVENDI SA : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
02/14SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Calls for Greater Cooperation Around Interoperability
AQ
02/14CLOUDFLARE : Transcript
PU
02/14CLINIGEN : partners with Karyopharm to distribute XPOVIO® (selinexor) to patients outside of the United States as part of a Named Patient Program
PU
02/14COCA COLA AMATIL : Cola's European bottler sweetens takeover offer for Aussie peer Amatil
RE
02/14Retailer Shoprite sees half-year profits growing by up to 22.5%
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : SOLARWINDS HACK WAS 'LARGEST AND MOST SOPHISTICATED ATTACK' EVER: Microsoft president
3Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
4NIKKEI : Japan's Nikkei closes above 30,000 on earnings rebound, economy growth hopes
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ