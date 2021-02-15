MCQ: a Radical Creative Collective Transforming Fashion Collaboration

MCQ is the first of its kind. A new label for a new decade, born 01 01 2020. Part of the house of Alexander McQueen, MCQ is designed by an ever-shifting creative collective. The label does not believe in traditional hierarchies and gives all collaborators maximum creative freedom.

Each collection, known as an icon, is a collaboration between different creatives from around the world. Therefore, each icon has its own unique universe and aesthetic. Rather than conventional seasons, icons are released intermittently within cycles. Cycle II will start in February 2021 with the release of MCQ’s fourth icon.

MCQ is a fully tech-integrated label. Every item has Blockchain technology embedded in the tag which can be tapped with a smartphone to confirm the authenticity of the item and register it to a digital wardrobe. This technology is developed in collaboration with Everledger and assures post-supplier traceability, giving MCQ items a longer life cycle as part of the circular future.

This sustainable approach also informs our design methods, which we are committed to continuously improve. We use innovative recycled or deadstock fabrics whenever possible and our end-to-end packaging system is designed by MCQ to reduce waste. MCQ is available on G0AT.C0M and in 100 selected retailers worldwide including Selfridges, Casestudy by Boon the Shop and Antonioli.

MCQ functions as a cultural accelerator and global community of creatives, with collaborators including model Deba Hekmat, film director Yuen Hsieh and musical artist Shygirl. Their ideas and opinions are expanded and shared on mymcq, an intimate editorial platform where our collaborators, collectors and the label interact. It is the heart of our community.

