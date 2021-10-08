MCT Deepens MSR Expertise with Hire of Azad Rafat

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct 08, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced today that Azad Rafat has joined the company as the new Senior Director of MSR Services. Mr. Rafat will leverage his hands-on experience designing, building and managing mortgage servicing products to help MCT clients achieve their mortgage servicing goals. The hiring of Mr. Rafat ensures MCT continues to meet the increased demand of their MSR products and services.



"Azad is a powerful addition to the fantastic team we've built in MSR. His knowledge base and experience plug right in to our industry leading valuation platform," said Tom Farmer, Managing Director of Sales and Business Development. "He shares the MCT DNA with a passion for innovation and customer service."



This expertise comes at a perfect time for MCT clients. As MSR pricing continues to improve and the need for bulk MSR sales increases, Mr. Rafat's industry expertise can help ensure clients receive the best price for their bulk MSR sales. He will also be able to help clients make important MSR decisions regarding their MSR portfolios.



Mr. Rafat brings to MCT over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He has over 20 years extensive experience in all aspects of mortgage servicing rights valuations, analytics, and risk management of small to some of the largest servicing portfolios. He also spent about 10 years in mortgage servicing acquisitions and sales operations, managing mortgage servicing platforms, and mortgage servicing operations and finance.



"I am honored and excited to work side by side with such talented and innovative group of people," said Azad Rafat. "I look forward to contribute to MCT's continuous growth and success."



About MCT:



Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry's leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.



Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Herldsburg, and San Antonio. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.



For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.



