MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Earnings-Jan22-2021 Call Transcript

MCX/SEC/1913

February 11, 2021

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 001.

Ref: Scrip code: 534091 Scrip ID: MCX

Subject: Transcript of the conference call with investor/analysts on Q3 FY2021 results

Dear Sir,

Please find enclosed herewith transcript of the conference call with investors/analysts held on January 22, 2021 at 4.00 p.m. IST, on Q3 FY2021 results.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Ajay Puri

Company Secretary

"Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited Q3

FY21 Earnings Conference Call"

January 22, 2021

MANAGEMENT: MR. P.S. REDDY - MD AND CEO, MULTI COMMODITY

EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

MR. SATYAJEET BOLAR - CFO, MULTI COMMODITY

EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

P.S. Reddy:

Good afternoon everybody for attending the Q3 Conference Call. The numbers this quarter may be more or less flat in my view in terms of ADT about 32,364 ADT in this quarter as against in this quarter for year to date 31,374 crores as against 31,148 crores ADT last year for the entire 9 months that we have been through. Of course, the number of full trading days the last year were 183 whereas this year so far it is 175. So, there is an 8 day loss in terms of number of full trading days and half trading days are this full year is more, but as against the last year of course.

Having said that the way that we went by is in terms of marketing and other new product introduction I think it has yielded good results. In terms of UCCs we have really done well in this 9 months 3,87,480 total unique client codes have traded in this 9 months as against the corresponding period 3.34 lakh so that is one good number that I can leave with you. Similarly, we have an ADT of new products that we have launched that Bulldex and Metaldex almost 270 crores for the current financial year and Metaldex has clocked over 56 crores are together 302 crores index futures ADT this so far we have plotted. As you are all aware we are not charging them, but from 1st April we will be charging the transaction fees. So we are not giving out any kind of concessions on this.

On the third element which I would like to speak is the with respect to the crude oil margin reduction very recently SEBI has permitted us to reduce crude oil margin from 130% to almost 50% we have done it. There is still room for reduction in margins and we will be doing that, we will make the representation to SEBI seek their consent to further reduction because internationally you were informed that almost 10% to 12% or 10% to 15% is a margin as against current margin of 50%. Even if we are able to come down to 20%, 25% it is a much greater relief to market participants especially when the volatility is not so much so that is one representation we will be making it, but even with this reduction from 130% to 50% still the crude oil contracted not seen activity as much as we anticipated or expected probably come in the month of February we will be able to see some kind of activity in this contract also that is one dampener for us at this point in time.

The kind of ADT we had last year is almost 13,000 crores as against that today we have the current financial year we had about 2,600 crores in crude oil as against 12,400 crores in the corresponding period last year for the 9 months of course partly this crude oil role may be some of the investors have moved over to natural gas so the corresponding period last year about 1,500 crores is the natural gas and this current 9 months we had about 4,123 crores natural gas ADT.

So partly compensated, but overall, it is 6,768 crores is the energy segment is giving us the ADT.

Come to the other initiatives that we had taken with respect to admitting the Indian bullion refiners into the exchange goodwill list.

We have completed the process of course there are still some more applications is going to be a continuous process, but the first two bullion refiners have been identified, shortlisted and improved by the internal committees of that. We have made application to SEBI or rather inform SEBI and we are to hear their clearance. Once we get it those two bullion refiners will be notified and that bullion will also be deliverable on the exchange platform. The other part of it is the lead is the base metal contract where there also we wanted to allow a domestic refiners to deliver metal on the exchange platform. There also the part of the process is complete because there are two rounds of testers that is actually the consumer of the lead metal have to satisfy themselves that the metal produced by these refiners is good enough for them to use in their production.

So one round of testing is done may be after a month cycle the second round of metal will be dispatched to those produced to those consumers and once the certificates are good to go probably again we will be doing that. Subject to again a new condition that this particular lead grade has to be improved by the BIS because they are not currently the part of the BIS standard.

The BIS standard was made about 30 years ago, so we have applied to that they are also doing their best to explain the new lead grade to be introduced by the exchange. So this year some of the initiatives that we have got the other one is the electricity derivatives contract we have already filed with the regulator our contract for electricity and they are examining it. Once it is done probably we will be able to get the approval and we will be able to launch the contract.

So these are for now the updates as we go along probably some more updates will come through and I will ask Mr. Bolar to give few numbers if you so wish.

Satyajeet Bolar:

Thank you Mr. Reddy. Good afternoon everyone. I will refer to the consolidated figure for the quarter ended December as you have seen from press release and the upload on the exchange total income was Rs 125 crores as compared to September there is a fall of 9% which is basically as Mr. Reddy said on account of fall in transaction charge .As our average daily turnover has fallen from Rs 38,000 crores in Q2 to Rs 31,000 crores in this quarter. September if you recall was great quarter because of the volumes in bullion unfortunately we are not able to maintain those volumes in bullion, but still as compared as Mr Reddy said 9 month ended as compared to last year were at par. Our profit before tax is Rs 67 crore as compared to Rs 78 crores the previous quarter. There were certain additional expenses that were booked in this quarter mainly because of CSR activities and also some expenses that were incurred by our subsidiary which as you are aware is a member of the European Securities and Markets Authority and the membership fees that we paid was booked in this quarter .. we had tax credit this time because as compared to the last quarter because this is the quarterly tax provisions are made on the companies budgetary estimates and in October there was a revision in our budget and based on that the tax provisions were made and we realize that there would be a MAT utilization in the quarter so because there was a MAT utilization in the quarter we have a negative tax figure unlike the