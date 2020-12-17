Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

12/17/2020 | 06:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCX/SEC/1900

December 17, 2020

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sir,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under

Date

Fund/ Institution Name

Type of Meeting / Location

December 18, 2020

Motilal Oswal Ideation Conference 2020

Small Group

Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company. We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Digitally signed

puri ajayby puri ajay Date: 2020.12.17

16:14:45 +05'30'

Ajay Puri

Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 11:14:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aRAISIO : A positive arbitration award for Raisio for the partial suspension of Raisioaqua's business in 2018
AQ
06:19aPress release of the Banco de Portugal on the December 2020 issue of the Financial Stability Report
PU
06:19aHarmonized Indices of Consumer Prices (HICP)
PU
06:19aCENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET BORROWING REQUIREMENT ON A CASH BASIS : January-November 2020
PU
06:19aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Plastic recycling, a source of jobs in Europe
PU
06:19aMasdar and PT PJBI form joint venture to drive development of Indonesia's first floating solar power plant
PR
06:18aSiemens Energy Gets Vietnam Substation Equipment Contract
DJ
06:17aTourist activity with more intense reductions in October, Algarve kept the increase in overnight stays of residents
PU
06:17aJ W CONSTRUCTION S A : Current report 88/2020
PU
06:17aCAPGEMINI : Avancer program helps women ace their careers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
3ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION
5Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ