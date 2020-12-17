MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

MCX/SEC/1900 December 17, 2020

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sir,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under

Date Fund/ Institution Name Type of Meeting / Location December 18, 2020 Motilal Oswal Ideation Conference 2020 Small Group

Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company. We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Digitally signed

puri ajayby puri ajay Date: 2020.12.17

16:14:45 +05'30'

Ajay Puri

Company Secretary