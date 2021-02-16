MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

MCX/SEC/1914
February 15, 2021
BSE Limited
Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street
Mumbai - 400 001.
Dear Sir,
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under
|
Date
|
Fund/ Institution Name
|
Type of Meeting / Location
|
February 18, 2021
|
Kotak Institutional equities Conference
|
Con-Call /VC/ One on One
|
February 18, 2021
|
Motilal Oswal AMC
|
Con-Call /VC / One on One
Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.
We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
Ajay Puri
Company Secretary
