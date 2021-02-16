Log in
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

02/16/2021 | 02:39am EST
MCX/SEC/1914

February 15, 2021

BSE Limited

Department of Corporate Services Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sir,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Investor & Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the schedule of analyst / institutional investor meeting with the company is as under

Date

Fund/ Institution Name

Type of Meeting / Location

February 18, 2021

Kotak Institutional equities Conference

Con-Call /VC/ One on One

February 18, 2021

Motilal Oswal AMC

Con-Call /VC / One on One

Note: The above schedule may undergo change due to exigencies on part of the Investor/Company.

We request you to kindly take the above-mentioned information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Ajay Puri

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
