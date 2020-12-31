MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of closure of Trading Window

|
MCX/SEC/1901
|
December 31, 2020
The Dy. General Manager
Corporate Relations & Service Dept.,
BSE Limited,
PJ Towers,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai 400001.
Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX
Sub. : Intimation of Closure of Trading Window
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Schedule B of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons including Directors of the Company and their immediate relatives as well as for certain connected persons as identified by the Board of Directors w.e.f. Friday, January 1, 2021 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
Digitally signed
puri ajay by puri ajay Date: 2020.12.31
18:00:58 +05'30'
Ajay Puri
Company Secretary
