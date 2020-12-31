Log in
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Intimation of closure of Trading Window

12/31/2020 | 11:22pm EST
MCX/SEC/1901

December 31, 2020

The Dy. General Manager

Corporate Relations & Service Dept.,

BSE Limited,

PJ Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400001.

Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX

Sub. : Intimation of Closure of Trading Window

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Schedule B of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated Persons including Directors of the Company and their immediate relatives as well as for certain connected persons as identified by the Board of Directors w.e.f. Friday, January 1, 2021 till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Digitally signed

puri ajay by puri ajay Date: 2020.12.31

18:00:58 +05'30'

Ajay Puri

Company Secretary

