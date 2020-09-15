Log in
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Notice to Shareholders with respect to transfer of shares to IEPF

09/15/2020 | 02:40am EDT

MCX/SEC/1871

September 14, 2020

The Dy. General Manager

Corporate Relations

& Service Dept.,

BSE Limited,

P.J. Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX

Sub.: Intimation to Stock Exchange regarding issuance of notice to the shareholder in the newspapers

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 read with PART A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), the Company hereby informs that, a notice to the shareholders has been published in the 'Business Standard'(English newspaper) and 'Navshakti' (Marathi newspaper) today, under applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended from time to time.

As required under Regulation 46 of the Listing Regulation, the said notice have also been placed on the company's website at www.mcxindia.com.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited

Digitally signed by

puri ajay puri ajay

Date: 2020.09.14 20:38:58 +05'30'

Ajay Puri

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

MUMBAI | MONDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2020

>

COMPANIES 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 06:39:03 UTC
