MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : Notice to Shareholders with respect to transfer of shares to IEPF

MCX/SEC/1871
September 14, 2020
The Dy. General Manager
Corporate Relations
& Service Dept.,
BSE Limited,
P.J. Towers,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai 400 001
Scrip Code: 534091, Scrip Name: MCX
Sub.: Intimation to Stock Exchange regarding issuance of notice to the shareholder in the newspapers
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 read with PART A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulation"), the Company hereby informs that, a notice to the shareholders has been published in the 'Business Standard'(English newspaper) and 'Navshakti' (Marathi newspaper) today, under applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 as amended from time to time.
As required under Regulation 46 of the Listing Regulation, the said notice have also been placed on the company's website at www.mcxindia.com.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited
Digitally signed by
puri ajay puri ajay
Date: 2020.09.14 20:38:58 +05'30'
Ajay Puri
Company Secretary
Encl: As above
MUMBAI | MONDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2020
