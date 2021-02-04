Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : empanels 2 Indian Refiners for good delivery of Gold

02/04/2021 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MCX empanels 2 Indian Refiners for good delivery of Gold

Mumbai, February 4, 2021: In pursuit of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. has embarked upon the path of recognizing domestic bullion refiners for good delivery of gold on the Exchange platform. In this regard, the Exchange has issued the MCX Good Delivery Norms for BIS-Standard Gold/Silver, a document that details the entire process of empanelment. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in 2020 had notified good delivery standards for gold and silver in the country as per IS 17278.

At present, the gold and silver bars of London Bullion Market Association approved refiners are deliverable on the exchange.

Now, from the first set of applicant domestic refiners, the specific facilities of the following two refiners, namely,

1. M/s M D Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

Unit no. 1 & 6 (Shed Nos.),

Khasra No 7/2, Rampura Dehat, Kashipur Road,

Rudrapur, Dist., Udham Singh Nagar,

Uttrakhand - 263153.

2. M/s Kundan Care Products Ltd.

Plot No. 70 & 81,

Sector 6-A, SIDCUL,

Ranipur, Haridwar,

Uttarakhand - 249407.

Have been empaneled to the MCX Good Delivery List for gold.

Acceptance of gold bars refined by the empaneled domestic refiners would now begin for delivery in the derivative contracts with Gold 100 gram bar as underlying, initially.

It is expected that few more refiners who are at various stages of the audit process, would also get added to the list shortly.

"This will pave the way for acceptance of locally refined gold/silver bars of refiners who have met all exchange-set eligibility criteria and requirements of defined technical qualification audits as well as financial audits. It will facilitate expansion of the organized bullion trade in the country and enhance transparency. This move is also expected to further integrate exchange eco system with domestic physical industry." stated Mr P S Reddy, MD & CEO, MCX.

MCX has seen delivery of more than 118 tons of gold and more than 3500 tons of silver since inception.

About MCX:

Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2019-20, the market share of MCX was at a record high of 94.01%. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.

For further details, contact:

Vijay Ganeshan Iyer

Media Relations

Mobile: +91 86578 58093

vijay.iyer@mcxindia.com

Disclaimer

MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aGOPRO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:25aCOMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:25aSCHWAZZE : Acquires Two Additional Star Buds Dispensaries in Colorado
BU
11:24aNEUROCRINE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:24aCENTERPOINT ENERGY INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aBERKELEY LIGHTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24a- : Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Closing of Full Over-Allotment Option from Initial Public Offering
AQ
11:24aBRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aGILEAD SCIENCES : View Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Slides
PU
11:24aGILEAD SCIENCES : GAAP to NON-GAAP Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
3BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ