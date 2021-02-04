MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : empanels 2 Indian Refiners for good delivery of Gold

MCX empanels 2 Indian Refiners for good delivery of Gold

Mumbai, February 4, 2021: In pursuit of the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. has embarked upon the path of recognizing domestic bullion refiners for good delivery of gold on the Exchange platform. In this regard, the Exchange has issued the MCX Good Delivery Norms for BIS-Standard Gold/Silver, a document that details the entire process of empanelment. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in 2020 had notified good delivery standards for gold and silver in the country as per IS 17278.

At present, the gold and silver bars of London Bullion Market Association approved refiners are deliverable on the exchange.

Now, from the first set of applicant domestic refiners, the specific facilities of the following two refiners, namely,

1. M/s M D Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

Unit no. 1 & 6 (Shed Nos.),

Khasra No 7/2, Rampura Dehat, Kashipur Road,

Rudrapur, Dist., Udham Singh Nagar,

Uttrakhand - 263153.

2. M/s Kundan Care Products Ltd.

Plot No. 70 & 81,

Sector 6-A, SIDCUL,

Ranipur, Haridwar,

Uttarakhand - 249407.

Have been empaneled to the MCX Good Delivery List for gold.

Acceptance of gold bars refined by the empaneled domestic refiners would now begin for delivery in the derivative contracts with Gold 100 gram bar as underlying, initially.

It is expected that few more refiners who are at various stages of the audit process, would also get added to the list shortly.

"This will pave the way for acceptance of locally refined gold/silver bars of refiners who have met all exchange-set eligibility criteria and requirements of defined technical qualification audits as well as financial audits. It will facilitate expansion of the organized bullion trade in the country and enhance transparency. This move is also expected to further integrate exchange eco system with domestic physical industry." stated Mr P S Reddy, MD & CEO, MCX.

MCX has seen delivery of more than 118 tons of gold and more than 3500 tons of silver since inception.

About MCX:

Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2019-20, the market share of MCX was at a record high of 94.01%. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.

