MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : reports Net Profit of Rs 38.44 cr in Q4 FY 2021
MCX's operating revenue (consolidated) decreased by 14% to Rs.96.97 crore for Q4 FY 2021
Net Profit (consolidated) for Q4 FY 2021 decreased by 41% to Rs 38.44 crore with Net Profit margin of 35%; for 12M FY 2021, Net Profit decreased by 5% to Rs 225.22 crore.
EBITDA margin (consolidated) stood at 51% for Q4 FY 2021 and 58% for FY2021
Mumbai, May 22, 2021: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter & twelve months ended March 31, 2021.
Q4, FY 2021
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, MCX's total income decreased by 20% to Rs. 108.46 crore from Rs.134.94 crore over the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2020. While the operating income registered a decline of 14% to Rs. 96.97 crore from Rs. 112.19 crore in corresponding Q4 FY2020.
EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased by 21% to Rs.55.73 crore from Rs.70.35 crore over the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Net Profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, decreased by 41% to Rs. 38.44 crore from Rs. 65.50 crore over the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2020.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the EBITDA margin was 51% and PAT margin was 35 %.
12M FY 2021
For the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, the total income of MCX stood at Rs. 494.34 crore vis- à-vis Rs. 503.11 crore during the corresponding period in the previous year.
EBITDA for the twelve months of FY 2021 stood at Rs.288.91 crore, as against Rs. 283.62 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2020.
Net Profit for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs. 225.22 crore, representing a 5% decrease over the corresponding period of FY 2019-20.
For the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, the EBITDA margin was 58% and PAT margin was 46%.
Operational Performance
The average daily turnover (ADT)* in overall commodity futures decreased by about 2.9% to Rs.31,595 crore during the twelve months of FY2021 from Rs.32,550 crore during the corresponding period of FY2020.
ADT* in commodity futures (including index futures) on the Exchange decreased by 13% to Rs.31,823 crore in Q4 FY 2021 from Rs.36,626 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q4 FY2020.
During twelve months ended FY2021 the Exchange's markets share in commodity futures space has increased to 96.04% as against 94.01% in the corresponding period of FY2020.
During 12M FY2021, total quantity of 59,848 MT of base metals has been delivered through the exchange mechanism.
About MCX:
Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2020-21, the market share of MCX was 96.04%. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.
For further details, Contact: Vijay Ganeshan Iyer Corporate Communication, MCX Mobile: +91 86578 58093 Vijay.iyer@mcxindia.com
Excludes Muhurat Trading Day in day count while calculating ADT
Disclaimer
MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 08:06:06 UTC.
