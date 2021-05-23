MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : reports Net Profit of Rs 38.44 cr in Q4 FY 2021

MCX reports Net Profit of Rs 38.44 cr in Q4 FY 2021

EBITDA margin (consolidated) stood at 51% for Q4 FY 2021 and 58% for FY2021

Net Profit (consolidated) for Q4 FY 2021 decreased by 41% to Rs 38.44 crore with Net Profit margin of 35%; for 12M FY 2021, Net Profit decreased by 5% to Rs 225.22 crore.

MCX's operating revenue (consolidated) decreased by 14% to Rs.96.97 crore for Q4 FY 2021

Mumbai, May 22, 2021: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter & twelve months ended March 31, 2021.

Q4, FY 2021

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, MCX's total income decreased by 20% to Rs. 108.46 crore from Rs.134.94 crore over the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2020. While the operating income registered a decline of 14% to Rs. 96.97 crore from Rs. 112.19 crore in corresponding Q4 FY2020.

EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 decreased by 21% to Rs.55.73 crore from Rs.70.35 crore over the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net Profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, decreased by 41% to Rs. 38.44 crore from Rs. 65.50 crore over the corresponding quarter ended March 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the EBITDA margin was 51% and PAT margin was 35 %.

12M FY 2021

For the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, the total income of MCX stood at Rs. 494.34 crore vis- à-vis Rs. 503.11 crore during the corresponding period in the previous year.

EBITDA for the twelve months of FY 2021 stood at Rs.288.91 crore, as against Rs. 283.62 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2020.

Net Profit for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 stood at Rs. 225.22 crore, representing a 5% decrease over the corresponding period of FY 2019-20.

For the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, the EBITDA margin was 58% and PAT margin was 46%.

Operational Performance

The average daily turnover (ADT)* in overall commodity futures decreased by about 2.9% to Rs.31,595 crore during the twelve months of FY2021 from Rs.32,550 crore during the corresponding period of FY2020.