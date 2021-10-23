MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : reports Net Profit of 32.66 cr. in Q2 FY21-22

EBITDA for the first half of FY

For the Half year ended September 30, 2021, total income of MCX stood at Rs. 208.21 crore

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the EBITDA margin was 50% and PAT margin was 33%.

Net Profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, decreased by 44% to Rs.32.66 crore from Rs. 58.55 crore over the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020.

EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 decreased by 40% to Rs.49.88 crore from Rs. 83.53 crore over the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, MCX's total income decreased by 28% to Rs. 99.27 crore from Rs. 137.52 crore over the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020. While the operating income registered a decline of 30% to Rs. 83.19 crore from Rs. 119.68 crore in corresponding Q2

Mumbai, October 23, 2021: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021.

Average daily notional turnover of option contracts increased by 422% to Rs 6,023 cr. in Q2

Average daily turnover of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange decreased by 32% to Rs 25,797 cr. in Q2

Net Profit for the half year ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs.72.45 crore, as against Rs. 114.98 crore in the corresponding period of FY20-21.

FY20-21. For the half year ended September 30, 2021, the EBITDA margin was 52% and PAT margin was 35%.

Operational Performance Highlights

Average daily turnover (ADT) of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange for the second quarter of FY21-22 decreased by 32% to Rs. 25,797 crore from Rs. 38,145 crore during the corresponding quarter of Q2 FY20-21.

FY21-22 decreased by 32% to Rs. 25,797 crore from Rs. 38,145 crore during the corresponding quarter of Q2 FY20-21. The notional ADT of options increased by 422% to Rs. 6,023 crore in Q2 FY21-22 from Rs. 1,153 crore during Q2 FY20-21.

FY21-22 from Rs. 1,153 crore during Q2 FY20-21. For H1 FY21-22, MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover stood at 92.57%.

FY21-22, MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover stood at 92.57%. Total quantity of 17,691.5 tonnes of base metals has been delivered during Q2 FY21-22 vis- à-vis 15,539.5 tonnes in Q2 FY20-21 through the exchange mechanism.

About MCX:

Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year H1 2021-22, the market share of MCX stood at 92.57% in commodity futures segment. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.

