MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : reports Net Profit of 32.66 cr. in Q2 FY21-22
MCX's operating revenue (consolidated) decreased by 30% to Rs 83.19 crore for Q2 FY21-22.
Net Profit (consolidated) for Q2 FY21-22 decreased by 44 % to Rs. 32.66 crore with Net Profit margin of 33%
EBITDA margin (consolidated) stood at 50% for Q2 FY21-22 and 52% for H1 FY21- 22.
For H1 FY21-22, MCX's market share in commodity futures market stood at 92.57%
Average daily turnover of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange decreased by 32% to Rs 25,797 cr. in Q2 FY21-22 from Rs 38,145 cr. in Q2 FY20-21.
Average daily notional turnover of option contracts increased by 422% to Rs 6,023 cr. in Q2 FY21-22 from Rs 1,153 cr. in Q2 FY20-21.
Mumbai, October 23, 2021: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021.
Q2, FY21-22 Results
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, MCX's total income decreased by 28% to Rs. 99.27 crore from Rs. 137.52 crore over the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020. While the operating income registered a decline of 30% to Rs. 83.19 crore from Rs. 119.68 crore in corresponding Q2 FY20-21.
EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 decreased by 40% to Rs.49.88 crore from Rs. 83.53 crore over the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Net Profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, decreased by 44% to Rs.32.66 crore from Rs. 58.55 crore over the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the EBITDA margin was 50% and PAT margin was 33%.
H1 FY21-22 Results
For the Half year ended September 30, 2021, total income of MCX stood at Rs. 208.21 crore vis-à-vis Rs. 260.22 crore during the corresponding period in the previous year.
EBITDA for the first half of FY 21-22 stood at Rs.108.08 crore, as against Rs.159.63 crore in the corresponding period of FY20-21.
Net Profit for the half year ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs.72.45 crore, as against Rs. 114.98 crore in the corresponding period of FY20-21.
For the half year ended September 30, 2021, the EBITDA margin was 52% and PAT margin was 35%.
Operational Performance Highlights
Average daily turnover (ADT) of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange for the second quarter of FY21-22 decreased by 32% to Rs. 25,797 crore from Rs. 38,145 crore during the corresponding quarter of Q2 FY20-21.
The notional ADT of options increased by 422% to Rs. 6,023 crore in Q2 FY21-22 from Rs. 1,153 crore during Q2 FY20-21.
For H1 FY21-22, MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover stood at 92.57%.
Total quantity of 17,691.5 tonnes of base metals has been delivered during Q2 FY21-22 vis- à-vis 15,539.5 tonnes in Q2 FY20-21 through the exchange mechanism.
About MCX:
Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year H1 2021-22, the market share of MCX stood at 92.57% in commodity futures segment. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.
For further details, contact:
Vijay Ganeshan Iyer Media Relations Mobile: +91 86578 58093 vijay.iyer@mcxindia.com.
Disclaimer
MCX - Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 21:23:01 UTC.
