MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : reports Net Profit of 39.80 cr. in Q1 FY21-22

MCX reports Net Profit of 39.80 cr. in Q1 FY21-22
MCX's operating income increased by 20% to Rs 87.60 crore for Q1 FY21-22 from Rs 73.01 crore over the corresponding quarter of FY20-21.
Total income (consolidated) decreased by 11 % to Rs. 108.94 crore for Q1 FY 21-22
Average daily turnover of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange increased by 21% to Rs 28,031 cr. in Q1 FY21-22 from Rs 23,129 cr. in Q1 FY20-21.
For Q1 FY21-22, MCX's market share in commodity futures market stood at 92.6%
EBITDA margin (consolidated) stood at 53 % for Q1 FY 21-22
Mumbai, July 24, 2021: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX), India's largest exchange in the commodity derivatives segment, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Q1, FY21-22 Results
For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, MCX's total income decreased by 11% to Rs. 108.94 crore from Rs. 122.70 crore over the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. While the operating income increased by 20 % to Rs. 87.60 crore from Rs. 73.01 crore in corresponding quarter of FY20-21.
Net Profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, decreased by 29% to Rs.39.80 crore from Rs. 56.43 crore over the corresponding quarter during FY20-21.
EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 decreased by 24% to Rs.58.19 crore from Rs. 76.22 crore over the corresponding quarter during FY20-21.
For the quarter ended June 30, '21, EBITDA margin was 53% and PAT margin was 37%.
Q1, FY21-22 Operational Highlights
Average daily turnover (ADT) of commodity futures contracts traded on the Exchange increased by 21% to Rs. 28,031 crore in Q1 FY21-22 from Rs. 23,129 crore in the corresponding quarter of Q1 FY20-21.
The notional ADT of options increased by 192% to Rs. 1,900 crore in Q1 FY21-22 from Rs. 651 crore during Q1 FY20-21.
For Q1 FY21-22, MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover stood at 92.6%.
Total quantity of 22,863 MT of base metals has been delivered during Q1 FY21-22vis-à- vis 21,028.5 MT in Q1 FY20-21 through the exchange mechanism.
About MCX:
Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2020-21, the market share of MCX stood at 96.04% in commodity futures segment. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.
For further details, contact:
Vijay Iyer
Media Relations
Mobile: +91 86578 58093 vijay.iyer@mcxindia.com.
Disclaimer
