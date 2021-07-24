MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : reports Net Profit of 39.80 cr. in Q1 FY21-22

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, MCX's total income decreased by 11% to Rs. 108.94 crore from Rs. 122.70 crore over the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2020. While the operating income increased by 20 % to Rs. 87.60 crore from Rs. 73.01 crore in corresponding quarter of

About MCX:

Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2020-21, the market share of MCX stood at 96.04% in commodity futures segment. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.

For further details, contact:

Vijay Iyer

Media Relations

Mobile: +91 86578 58093 vijay.iyer@mcxindia.com.