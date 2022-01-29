|
MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : reports Net Profit of Rs 34.46 Cr in Q3 FY 2022
MCX's operating revenue (consolidated) decreased by 11% to Rs. 89.55 crore for Q3 FY 2021-22
For Q3 FY2021-22, EBITDA margin (consolidated) and PAT margin stood at 51% and 33% respectively.
Average daily turnover (ADT) in commodity futures registered at Rs.24,556 crore in Q3 FY 21-22vis-à-vis Rs.32,684 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 20-21.
During the said quarter, the ADT of options increased by 965% to Rs. 8,610 crore in Q3 FY21-22 from Rs. 808 crore during Q3 FY20-21.
Mumbai, January 29, 2022: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) announced its audited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Q3, FY 2022
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, MCX's total income decreased by 17% to Rs.104.06 crore from Rs. 125.67 crore over the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2020. While the operating income declined by 11% to Rs. 89.55 crore from Rs. 100.90 crore in corresponding Q3 FY2021.
EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 decreased by 28% to Rs.52.78 crore from Rs.73.45 crore over the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Net Profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was Rs. 34.46 crore as against Rs. 71.80 crore over the corresponding quarter the previous year.
Operational Performance
The average daily turnover (ADT)* in overall commodity futures stood at Rs.24,556 crore in Q3 FY 21-22vis-à-vis Rs.32,684 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY 20-21.
The notional ADT* of options increased by 965% to Rs. 8,610 crore in Q3 FY21-22 from Rs. 808 crore during Q3 FY20-21.
MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover during Apr-Dec '21 period of FY21-22 stood at 92.9%.
Total quantity of 18,346 tonnes of base metals has been delivered during Q3 FY21-22vis-à- vis 11,408 tonnes in Q3 FY20-21 through the exchange mechanism.
About MCX:
Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2021-22(Apr-Dec), the market share of MCX was 92.9%. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.
Excludes Muhurat Trading Day in day count while calculating ADT
