MCX Multi Commodity Exchange of India : reports Net Profit of Rs 34.46 Cr in Q3 FY 2022

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, MCX's total income decreased by 17% to Rs.104.06 crore from Rs. 125.67 crore over the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2020. While the operating income declined by 11% to Rs. 89.55 crore from Rs. 100.90 crore in corresponding Q3 FY2021.

About MCX:

Having commenced operations on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange. It is also the first exchange to introduce commodity options in India. In the financial year 2021-22(Apr-Dec), the market share of MCX was 92.9%. MCX offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem. Various commodities across segments are traded on the Exchange platform. These include bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. The exchange has forged strategic alliances with various international exchanges, as well as Indian and international trade associations. For more information, about MCX and its products visit www.mcxindia.com.

