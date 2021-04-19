MCX to Conduct Workshop Series on Commodity Price Risk Management for

Corporates

Mumbai, April 19, 2021: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX) today announced that it would be organizing a series of one-day virtual workshops under the banner, "Workshop on Commodity Price Risk Management for Corporates", targeting relevant personnel in corporate houses which are exposed to commodities starting from mid-May 2021. The workshops are intended to help participants understand various dimensions of commodity price risk, and the ways and means to manage the risk effectively, using exchange-traded derivatives, including futures and options.

The risks associated with price volatility and market complexities have become new normal today for companies having direct or indirect exposure to commodities. The price volatility has obvious and major implications on their business performance. Thus, managing commodity price risk is no longer a choice, but a compulsion for the sustenance of these business enterprises.

Mr. P.S. Reddy, MD & CEO, MCX said, "Given the high levels of risk arising from volatility and uncertainty of commodity prices, corporates need to seriously consider hedging as an effective tool for ensuring business sustenance.

"The workshop series on commodity price risk management aims at sensitising companies having exposure to commodities about various aspects of this risk and educating them about hedging. I urge all companies - small and large - to take the workshops as an opportunity to impart their workforce the nuances of hedging", he added.

The workshops shall be conducted during Tuesdays to Saturdays, each day emphasising on a specific commodity segment, viz. bullion, industrial metals, energy and agricultural commodities, on specific days, so that participants interested in their respective segments can attend the workshop relevant to them. The sessions will also cover various aspects in relation to Regulation 34(3), read with Clause 9(n) of Part C of Schedule V of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015. Industry experts and practitioners will share their knowledge and perspectives on various aspects connected to commodity price risk management.

Registrations for the workshop is against a fully refundable fee of Rs.2000/-, which shall be refunded within 15 working days on applicant's successful completion on securing a minimum score of 50% in a Multiple Choice Question based test at the end of each workshop. The successful candidates shall also receive a participation certificate from MCX. The registration window will be opened from May 3, 2021 (Monday). To register please visit www.mcxindia.com. .