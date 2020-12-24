Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MD America Energy Completes Financial Restructuring; Successfully Emerges from Chapter 11 with Strengthened Capital Structure and Enhanced Liquidity

12/24/2020 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MD America Energy, LLC and its subsidiaries (the "Company" or "MD America"), a Texas-based oil and gas operating company, today announced that the Company has emerged from voluntary Chapter 11 protection, successfully completing its financial restructuring process. The Company's Plan of Reorganization was confirmed without reservation by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas Houston Division on December 14, 2020.

Under the Plan, the Company's pre-petition secured lenders have converted a significant portion of their debt into new equity in the Company, allowing MD America to emerge from the Chapter 11 process with a robust balance sheet and with a solid foundation for future growth and success.

In connection with the Plan's completion, the Company announced Mike Dye's appointment as the new Chief Executive Officer.  Mr. Dye, who most recently served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, brings more than 20 years of industry experience and ten years of banking experience to the role. Mr. Dye will be supported by Tim Bozeman, who will serve as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, and Brooklyn George, serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Dye commented, "I am incredibly grateful to be stepping into the role of CEO. With our new capital structure in place, we are well poised to vigorously compete in today's fast-changing oil and gas sector, particularly in this challenging economic environment. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with the Board, our management team, and dedicated employees as we continue building on this momentum to shape a brighter future for MD America. I want to thank our financial stakeholders, advisors, and lenders, whose guidance and confidence in our business enabled us to complete our restructuring on a fully consensual basis and expedited timeline. We also want to thank our clients, royalty holders, suppliers, and strategic business partners for their patience and continued partnership through this process. Most importantly, we thank our employees for their ongoing hard work, dedication, and commitment to serving our clients and maintaining business as usual operations as we worked to achieve an optimal financial structure for our company."

MD America was advised in this process by Paladin as Chief Restructuring Officer and financial advisor and the law firm of Porter Hedges LLP as legal advisor.

About MD America
MD America is a Texas based oil and gas operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in East Texas. Assets currently consist of approximately 71,000 net acres with over 300 drilled and operated wells.

Media Contact
Jennifer E. Mercer
Paladin for MD America Energy, LLC
jmercer@paladinmgmt.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/md-america-energy-completes-financial-restructuring-successfully-emerges-from-chapter-11-with-strengthened-capital-structure-and-enhanced-liquidity-301198468.html

SOURCE MD America Energy, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:43pCOATS : Phong Phu awarded 3rd Class Labor Or
PU
05:36pUnited Group agrees to buy Bulgaria's Nova Broadcasting group
RE
05:36pCJ LOGISTICS : Delivery drivers working to death amid online shopping boom in S. Korea
AQ
05:31pGibraltar & Company, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Class B Shares of LXRandCo, Inc.
GL
05:22pMD America Energy Completes Financial Restructuring; Successfully Emerges from Chapter 11 with Strengthened Capital Structure and Enhanced Liquidity
PR
05:19pZSAN FINAL DEADLINE MONDAY : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important December 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action - ZSAN
PR
05:16pNVCN FINAL DEADLINE : ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Important January 5 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - NVCN
PR
05:15pFull Metal Minerals Announces New CEO and Director, Provides Updates on Private Placement and Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
NE
05:14pECOPETROL S A : informs of the consummation of the previously reported transaction with Shell to develop the gas province of the Colombian Caribbean
AQ
05:01pREYNA SILVER : Provides Update on Stock Based Compensation Issuance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ